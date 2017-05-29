  1. Home
BC-BBA--AL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/05/29 09:07
BC-BBA--AL Standings,0231 American League Standings

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 29 18 .617
Boston 27 22 .551 3
Baltimore 25 23 .521
Tampa Bay 27 26 .509 5
Toronto 23 27 .460
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 26 20 .565
Cleveland 25 23 .521 2
Chicago 23 26 .469
Detroit 23 27 .460 5
Kansas City 21 28 .429
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 35 16 .686
Texas 25 26 .490 10
Los Angeles 26 28 .481 10½
Oakland 22 27 .449 12
Seattle 22 29 .431 13

___

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Oakland 5

Texas 3, Toronto 1

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 1

Miami 9, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 5, Boston 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 3

Houston 8, Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 6, 15 innings

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-3) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-3)

Boston (Price 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Holmberg 0-0)

Houston (Peacock 2-0) at Minnesota (Santana 7-2)

Seattle (Gaviglio 0-1) at Colorado (Chatwood 4-6)

Oakland (Mengden 0-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-2)

Cincinnati (Bonilla 0-2) at Toronto (Stroman 5-2)

Detroit (Norris 2-3) at Kansas City (Hammel 1-6)

Tampa Bay (Ramirez 3-0) at Texas (Perez 2-5)

Atlanta (Teheran 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-4)