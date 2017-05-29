BC-BBA--AL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|29
|18
|.617
|—
|Boston
|27
|22
|.551
|3
|Baltimore
|25
|23
|.521
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|27
|26
|.509
|5
|Toronto
|23
|27
|.460
|7½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|26
|20
|.565
|—
|Cleveland
|25
|23
|.521
|2
|Chicago
|23
|26
|.469
|4½
|Detroit
|23
|27
|.460
|5
|Kansas City
|21
|28
|.429
|6½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|35
|16
|.686
|—
|Texas
|25
|26
|.490
|10
|Los Angeles
|26
|28
|.481
|10½
|Oakland
|22
|27
|.449
|12
|Seattle
|22
|29
|.431
|13
___
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 9, Oakland 5
Texas 3, Toronto 1
Cleveland 10, Kansas City 1
Miami 9, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 5, Boston 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 3
Houston 8, Baltimore 4
Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 6, 15 innings
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-3) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-3)
Boston (Price 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Holmberg 0-0)
Houston (Peacock 2-0) at Minnesota (Santana 7-2)
Seattle (Gaviglio 0-1) at Colorado (Chatwood 4-6)
Oakland (Mengden 0-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-2)
Cincinnati (Bonilla 0-2) at Toronto (Stroman 5-2)
Detroit (Norris 2-3) at Kansas City (Hammel 1-6)
Tampa Bay (Ramirez 3-0) at Texas (Perez 2-5)
Atlanta (Teheran 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-4)