BC-BBA--AL Leaders

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Segura, Seattle, .339; Trout, Los Angeles, .337; Garcia, Chicago, .332; Bogaerts, Boston, .331; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .330; Castro, New York, .325; Judge, New York, .321; Brantley, Cleveland, .304; Hosmer, Kansas City, .303; Correa, Houston, .302; 1 tied at .302.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 35; Lindor, Cleveland, 33; 7 tied at 32.

RBI_Cruz, Seattle, 41; Garcia, Chicago, 37; Sano, Minnesota, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Judge, New York, 34; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 34; Pujols, Los Angeles, 34; Cano, Seattle, 32; Gallo, Texas, 32; Mazara, Texas, 32; 1 tied at 31.

HITS_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 63; Castro, New York, 62; Garcia, Chicago, 59; Abreu, Chicago, 58; Bogaerts, Boston, 58; Altuve, Houston, 57; Pillar, Toronto, 57; Segura, Seattle, 57; Hosmer, Kansas City, 56; 3 tied at 55.

DOUBLES_Travis, Toronto, 17; Moreland, Boston, 16; Lowrie, Oakland, 15; CSantana, Cleveland, 15; Betts, Boston, 14; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 14; Lindor, Cleveland, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Pillar, Toronto, 13; Schoop, Baltimore, 13; 4 tied at 12.

TRIPLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Davis, Oakland, 15; Gallo, Texas, 15; Alonso, Oakland, 13; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 13; Moustakas, Kansas City, 13; Cruz, Seattle, 12; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 12; 7 tied at 11.

STOLEN BASES_Dyson, Seattle, 14; Cain, Kansas City, 12; Maybin, Los Angeles, 12; Altuve, Houston, 10; Andrus, Texas, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; 5 tied at 8.

PITCHING_Keuchel, Houston, 8-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-2; McCullers, Houston, 6-1; Pineda, New York, 6-2; Vargas, Kansas City, 6-3; 12 tied at 5-4.

ERA_ESantana, Minnesota, 1.80; Keuchel, Houston, 1.81; Sale, Boston, 2.34; Holland, Chicago, 2.37; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.39; McCullers, Houston, 2.48; Triggs, Oakland, 2.64; Fulmer, Detroit, 2.65; Rodriguez, Boston, 2.77; Bundy, Baltimore, 2.92; 1 tied at 2.92.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 101; Archer, Tampa Bay, 88; Estrada, Toronto, 78; McCullers, Houston, 73; Salazar, Cleveland, 73; Darvish, Texas, 72; Porcello, Boston, 68; Pineda, New York, 66; Morton, Houston, 65; Keuchel, Houston, 62; 1 tied at 61.