BC-GLF--PGA Colonial Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Scores Sunday from the Colonial Invitational, a PGA tour event at the 7,209-yard, par-70 Colonial Country Club:
|Final
|Kevin Kisner (500), $1,242,000
|67-67-70-66—270
|Sean O'Hair (208), $515,200
|67-68-70-66—271
|Jon Rahm (208), $515,200
|66-69-70-66—271
|Jordan Spieth (208), $515,200
|70-68-68-65—271
|Webb Simpson (110), $276,000
|68-66-67-71—272
|Danny Lee (100), $248,400
|70-64-69-70—273
|Brian Harman (85), $215,050
|69-69-71-65—274
|Scott Piercy (85), $215,050
|68-66-72-68—274
|Steve Stricker (85), $215,050
|72-71-68-63—274
|Paul Casey (73), $179,400
|69-66-68-73—276
|Stewart Cink (73), $179,400
|68-70-66-72—276
|Scott Brown (57), $131,100
|66-72-71-68—277
|Sergio Garcia (57), $131,100
|69-66-71-71—277
|Bill Haas (57), $131,100
|69-69-68-71—277
|Morgan Hoffmann (57), $131,100
|71-69-70-67—277
|Matt Kuchar (57), $131,100
|70-72-68-67—277
|David Lingmerth (57), $131,100
|71-72-67-67—277
|Ricky Barnes (44), $86,940
|75-68-67-68—278
|Jonas Blixt (44), $86,940
|70-69-68-71—278
|Kelly Kraft (44), $86,940
|65-73-71-69—278
|Kevin Streelman (44), $86,940
|68-72-70-68—278
|Vaughn Taylor (44), $86,940
|68-71-72-67—278
|Kevin Tway (44), $86,940
|68-70-72-68—278
|Ryan Blaum (34), $57,270
|70-72-70-67—279
|Emiliano Grillo (34), $57,270
|72-69-65-73—279
|Charley Hoffman (34), $57,270
|72-68-67-72—279
|Sam Saunders (34), $57,270
|71-70-67-71—279
|Brian Stuard (34), $57,270
|70-73-71-65—279
|Harris English (27), $44,850
|72-68-71-69—280
|Tony Finau (27), $44,850
|72-65-73-70—280
|Graeme McDowell (27), $44,850
|66-70-72-72—280
|Phil Mickelson (27), $44,850
|67-75-69-69—280
|Ollie Schniederjans (27), $44,850
|71-69-71-69—280
|Chad Campbell (19), $34,106
|69-73-70-69—281
|Billy Horschel (19), $34,106
|70-70-70-71—281
|Curtis Luck, $34,106
|68-73-71-69—281
|Brian Gay (19), $34,106
|69-69-71-72—281
|Whee Kim (19), $34,106
|68-70-70-73—281
|Marc Leishman (19), $34,106
|69-72-69-71—281
|Robert Streb (19), $34,106
|70-72-72-67—281
|Angel Cabrera (12), $24,150
|73-68-72-69—282
|Bud Cauley (12), $24,150
|74-66-71-71—282
|Cody Gribble (12), $24,150
|69-73-69-71—282
|Billy Hurley III (12), $24,150
|72-69-69-72—282
|Michael Kim (12), $24,150
|68-74-69-71—282
|J.T. Poston (12), $24,150
|65-76-70-71—282
|Chris Stroud (12), $24,150
|71-73-69-69—282
|Wesley Bryan (9), $17,554
|70-73-75-65—283
|Derek Fathauer (9), $17,554
|65-74-77-67—283
|Chez Reavie (9), $17,554
|74-69-74-66—283
|Xander Schauffele (9), $17,554
|71-70-71-71—283
|Brandt Snedeker (9), $17,554
|70-71-73-69—283
|Adam Hadwin (6), $15,974
|71-71-72-70—284
|Yuta Ikeda, $15,974
|70-71-72-71—284
|Geoff Ogilvy (6), $15,974
|71-73-71-69—284
|Nick Watney (6), $15,974
|67-72-73-72—284
|Graham DeLaet (5), $15,387
|69-74-71-71—285
|Sung Kang (5), $15,387
|68-74-74-69—285
|Ben Martin (5), $15,387
|71-70-71-73—285
|Michael Thompson (5), $15,387
|68-74-72-71—285
|William McGirt (5), $14,973
|72-70-70-74—286
|Nick Taylor (5), $14,973
|70-72-73-71—286
|Zach Johnson (4), $14,559
|67-75-75-70—287
|Matt Jones (4), $14,559
|73-70-75-69—287
|Patton Kizzire (4), $14,559
|71-71-74-71—287
|Scott Stallings (4), $14,559
|71-73-73-70—287
|Chris Kirk (4), $14,145
|69-70-76-73—288
|Ryan Moore (4), $14,145
|67-73-76-72—288
|Dominic Bozzelli (3), $13,938
|71-70-78-70—289
|David Hearn (3), $13,731
|72-70-75-73—290
|Ryan Palmer (3), $13,731
|72-70-77-71—290
|Cameron Tringale (3), $13,524
|72-71-72-77—292