BC-GLF--PGA Colonial Scores

By  Associated Press
2017/05/29 08:16
BC-GLF--PGA Colonial Scores,0743 PGA Tour - Colonial Invitational Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

Scores Sunday from the Colonial Invitational, a PGA tour event at the 7,209-yard, par-70 Colonial Country Club:
Final
Kevin Kisner (500), $1,242,000 67-67-70-66—270
Sean O'Hair (208), $515,200 67-68-70-66—271
Jon Rahm (208), $515,200 66-69-70-66—271
Jordan Spieth (208), $515,200 70-68-68-65—271
Webb Simpson (110), $276,000 68-66-67-71—272
Danny Lee (100), $248,400 70-64-69-70—273
Brian Harman (85), $215,050 69-69-71-65—274
Scott Piercy (85), $215,050 68-66-72-68—274
Steve Stricker (85), $215,050 72-71-68-63—274
Paul Casey (73), $179,400 69-66-68-73—276
Stewart Cink (73), $179,400 68-70-66-72—276
Scott Brown (57), $131,100 66-72-71-68—277
Sergio Garcia (57), $131,100 69-66-71-71—277
Bill Haas (57), $131,100 69-69-68-71—277
Morgan Hoffmann (57), $131,100 71-69-70-67—277
Matt Kuchar (57), $131,100 70-72-68-67—277
David Lingmerth (57), $131,100 71-72-67-67—277
Ricky Barnes (44), $86,940 75-68-67-68—278
Jonas Blixt (44), $86,940 70-69-68-71—278
Kelly Kraft (44), $86,940 65-73-71-69—278
Kevin Streelman (44), $86,940 68-72-70-68—278
Vaughn Taylor (44), $86,940 68-71-72-67—278
Kevin Tway (44), $86,940 68-70-72-68—278
Ryan Blaum (34), $57,270 70-72-70-67—279
Emiliano Grillo (34), $57,270 72-69-65-73—279
Charley Hoffman (34), $57,270 72-68-67-72—279
Sam Saunders (34), $57,270 71-70-67-71—279
Brian Stuard (34), $57,270 70-73-71-65—279
Harris English (27), $44,850 72-68-71-69—280
Tony Finau (27), $44,850 72-65-73-70—280
Graeme McDowell (27), $44,850 66-70-72-72—280
Phil Mickelson (27), $44,850 67-75-69-69—280
Ollie Schniederjans (27), $44,850 71-69-71-69—280
Chad Campbell (19), $34,106 69-73-70-69—281
Billy Horschel (19), $34,106 70-70-70-71—281
Curtis Luck, $34,106 68-73-71-69—281
Brian Gay (19), $34,106 69-69-71-72—281
Whee Kim (19), $34,106 68-70-70-73—281
Marc Leishman (19), $34,106 69-72-69-71—281
Robert Streb (19), $34,106 70-72-72-67—281
Angel Cabrera (12), $24,150 73-68-72-69—282
Bud Cauley (12), $24,150 74-66-71-71—282
Cody Gribble (12), $24,150 69-73-69-71—282
Billy Hurley III (12), $24,150 72-69-69-72—282
Michael Kim (12), $24,150 68-74-69-71—282
J.T. Poston (12), $24,150 65-76-70-71—282
Chris Stroud (12), $24,150 71-73-69-69—282
Wesley Bryan (9), $17,554 70-73-75-65—283
Derek Fathauer (9), $17,554 65-74-77-67—283
Chez Reavie (9), $17,554 74-69-74-66—283
Xander Schauffele (9), $17,554 71-70-71-71—283
Brandt Snedeker (9), $17,554 70-71-73-69—283
Adam Hadwin (6), $15,974 71-71-72-70—284
Yuta Ikeda, $15,974 70-71-72-71—284
Geoff Ogilvy (6), $15,974 71-73-71-69—284
Nick Watney (6), $15,974 67-72-73-72—284
Graham DeLaet (5), $15,387 69-74-71-71—285
Sung Kang (5), $15,387 68-74-74-69—285
Ben Martin (5), $15,387 71-70-71-73—285
Michael Thompson (5), $15,387 68-74-72-71—285
William McGirt (5), $14,973 72-70-70-74—286
Nick Taylor (5), $14,973 70-72-73-71—286
Zach Johnson (4), $14,559 67-75-75-70—287
Matt Jones (4), $14,559 73-70-75-69—287
Patton Kizzire (4), $14,559 71-71-74-71—287
Scott Stallings (4), $14,559 71-73-73-70—287
Chris Kirk (4), $14,145 69-70-76-73—288
Ryan Moore (4), $14,145 67-73-76-72—288
Dominic Bozzelli (3), $13,938 71-70-78-70—289
David Hearn (3), $13,731 72-70-75-73—290
Ryan Palmer (3), $13,731 72-70-77-71—290
Cameron Tringale (3), $13,524 72-71-72-77—292