WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS — A French Open already missing Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova is now without No. 1-ranked Angelique Kerber, too, lending even more of a feeling that the women's championship is anyone's to win. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 740 words, photos.

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN GLANCE. SENT.

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-TENNYS ANYONE? — Tennys, anyone? For an American in Paris, plenty in a name. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 470 words, photos.

SOC--BARCELONA-LUIS ENRIQUE

MADRID — Luis Enrique leaves Barcelona with no regrets and the feeling of mission accomplished. Barcelona is expected to announce that its new coach will be Ernesto Valverde, who recently left Athletic Bilbao. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 570 words, photos.

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA

MILAN — Tom Dumoulin won the 100th Giro d'Italia in dramatic fashion Sunday after a final-stage individual time trial. SENT: 440 words, photos.

SOC--TOTTI'S FAREWELL

ROME — Francesco Totti bids farewell to Roma after a remarkable 25-season career with his hometown club, contributing to a 3-2 win over Genoa that secured the Giallorossi a spot in the Champions League. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 700 words, photos.

CAR--INDIANAPOLIS 500

INDIANAPOLIS — At the end of 500 miles around Indianapolis Motor Speedway, it was a former Formula One driver who took the checkered flag. He even drove for Andretti Autosport. It just wasn't Fernando Alonso. By Jenna Fryer. SENT: 990 words, photos.

GLF--BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

VIRGINIA WATER, England — Swedish golfer Alex Noren rediscovered his sensational form of 2016 in shooting a 10-under 62 to win the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 580 words, photos.

CAR--F1-MONACO GP

MONACO — Sebastian Vettel stood out last season for his furious rants more than his slick driving. Six races into the new campaign, the Ferrari driver is no longer Formula One's Mr. Angry, moving 25 points clear of Lewis Hamilton. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 690 words, photos.

— CAR--F1-MONACO GP-BUTTON-WEHRLEIN — Button's Monaco GP comeback ends with rebuke from Wehrlein. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 390 words, photos.

— CAR--F1-MONACO GP-UNHAPPY RAIKKONEN — Not all smiles at Ferrari as Raikkonen unhappy with team. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 630 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — Francesco Totti's final match with Roma ended in celebration when the Giallorossi scored a 90th-minute goal for a 3-2 win over Genoa on Sunday that secured a spot in the Champions League. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 540 words, photos.

SOC--US ROSTER

With key World Cup qualifiers coming up, coach Bruce Arena has called in a mixture of veterans and young players for the U.S. team's training camp in Denver. By Barry Wilner. SENT: 750 words.

SAI--AMERICA'S CUP

Two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA won't go undefeated in this America's Cup regatta and Groupama Team France won't go winless. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BKN--NBA FINALS-LEBRON'S CHALLENGE

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — There's a four-headed, shot-making, scoreboard-breaking monster out West awaiting LeBron James and the Cavaliers. The Warriors are stomach-churning scary. James, though, can't run or hide. With eight NBA Finals appearances under his belt, he is ready to face a team he's called "a beast." After all, he has slayed behemoths before. By Tom Withers. SENT: 730 words, photo.

GLF--COLONIAL

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kevin Kisner birdied the first three holes on the back nine to take the lead and held on to win at Colonial despite a Sunday charge by defending champion Jordan Spieth. By Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 550 words, photos.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — Shanshan Feng shot a 4-under 68 to win the LPGA Volvik Championship by one stroke over Minjee Lee and Sung Hyun Park. By Noah Trister. SENT: 650 words, photos.

GLF--SENIOR PGA

STERLING, Virginia — Bernhard Langer played near-flawless golf and took advantage of Vijay Singh's late mistakes to win the Senior PGA Championship at Trump National on Sunday for his record ninth senior major. By Ben Nuckols. SENT: 190 words, photos.

HKN--STANLEY CUP-POWER PLAYS

Having a potent power play is certainly useful in getting to the playoffs. Once there, maybe not as much. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 760 words, photos.

US--OBIT-BUNNING

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — Jim Bunning, a Hall of Fame pitcher who parlayed his sports fame into a political career as a staunch advocate for conservative causes, has died. He was 85. By Bruce Schreiner. SENT: 990 words, photos.

ATH--HYPO MEETING

GOETZIS, Austria — Canadian decathlete Damian Warner won the Hypo Meeting for a third time Sunday, while Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam became the fourth woman to break the 7,000-point mark in the women's heptathlon. SENT: 300 words.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

JOHANNESBURG — The Lions responded to a first-half red card for their hooker by playing some of their best rugby of the season to beat the Southern Kings 54-10 on Sunday and close the gap on the Crusaders at the top of Super Rugby. SENT: 420 words.

RGU--ENGLAND-BARBARIANS

LONDON — England scored three tries as a weakened team containing eight uncapped players beat the Barbarians 28-14 on Sunday in a final workout before a rugby tour to Argentina next month. SENT: 120 words.

