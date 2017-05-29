Spain: 8 hurt as car fleeing police rams into crowded street

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain arrested two people who appeared to be drunk after the car they were in injured seven people while fleeing from a police road check in the southern coastal town of Marbella.

The Interior Ministry says the driver also was seriously injured when the car eventually crashed.

The Civil Guard says officers tried to stop the car at a motorway check Sunday evening when it sped off into the town, where it rammed into a crowded pedestrian avenue.

The Interior Ministry says that three people were injured on the street and that the driver and four others were hurt in a multiple car accident caused by the fleeing car.

The ministry says police arrested two passengers in the car. It says both showed signs of having abused alcohol.