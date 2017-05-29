The Latest: Friend: Slain Virginia officer 'irreplaceable'

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Virginia State Police special agent (all times local):

6 p.m.

A Virginia State Police special agent who was fatally shot in a Richmond public housing complex is being remembered as someone who always saw the good in people.

Police said Special Agent Michael T. Walter, 45, died early Saturday after being shot Friday evening by Travis Ball in a neighborhood in Virginia's capital city that has been plagued by gun violence.

Walter was a father of three, a former Marine and an 18-year veteran of Virginia State Police.

He also founded a youth wrestling club where coach Steven Stone says the officer was a father figure to the kids.

Stone says Walter is "irreplaceable" and his death has hit the community hard.

___

2 a.m.

A Virginia State Police special agent fatally shot by a convicted felon in a Richmond public housing complex was a father of three and former Marine who founded a youth wrestling club and mentored disadvantaged kids, authorities said.

Special Agent Michael T. Walter, 45, died early Saturday after being shot Friday evening by Travis Ball in a neighborhood in Virginia's capital city that has been plagued by gun violence, police said.

Walter, who was white, was an 18-year veteran of Virginia State Police who previously served in the Marine Corps, State Police Superintendent Col. Steven Flaherty said.

The Philadelphia native was promoted to special agent in 2010 and was working in drug enforcement in the state police's Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Richmond field office.