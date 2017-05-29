BC-CAR--Indy 500 Coverage,ADVISORY

Editors:

The 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 is over.

CAR--INDY 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Takuma Sato of Japan gave Andretti Autosport a second consecutive victory in the Indianapolis 500 by holding off Helio Castroneves in the closing laps. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 750 words, photos. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos by 7 p.m.

CAR--INDY 500-CLOSE CASTRONEVES

INDIANAPOLIS — Helio Castroneves knew he needed a perfect race to win the Indianapolis 500 from the No. 19 starting spot. He almost did it — again. By Michael Marot. SENT: 130 words, photo. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 7 p.m.

CAR--INDY 500-ALONSO

INDIANAPOLIS — He answered all the questions and then some. Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso not only looked comfortable in his Indianapolis 500 debut, he was in the mix for the podium when his engine blew with 20 laps remaining. He didn't rule out a return to Indy. By Mark Long. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 7 p.m.

CAR--INDY 500-HONDA WOES

INDIANAPOLIS — Honda has work to do. Problems with its engines cropped up two weeks ago in Indianapolis and came to a head at the Indy 500: Three drivers who led laps all fell victim to blown engines, including a pair of contenders in Ryan Hunter-Reay and Fernando Alonso. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 7 p.m.

CAR--INDY 500-DIXON

INDIANAPOLIS — Pole sitter Scott Dixon was knocked out of the Indianapolis 500 by a terrifying crash that saw his car fly over the car of Jay Howard and land atop the inside safety fence, where it split in two amid sparks and flames. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 575 words, photos.

CAR--INDY 500-BOURDAIS

INDIANAPOLIS Sebastien Bourdais returned to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, eight days after a scary crash that left the Frenchman with a fractured pelvis, hip and two ribs. By Mark Long. SENT: 475 words, photos.