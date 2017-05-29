Struggling Sparta signs Italian Stramaccioni

PRAGUE (AP) — Sparta Prague has signed Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni on a two-season contract.

Besides Slovak nationals, the 41-year-old Stramaccioni is only the fourth foreign coach in the top Czech league.

Sparta opted for the rare move after struggling at home and abroad. The most famous Czech club that was once a regular in the Champions League last played in the top European competition in 2005.

At home, Sparta last won the title in 2014 and finished only third in the domestic league this season involving four different coaches.

Stramaccioni says: "Everybody knows Sparta Prague needs to be successful."

He previously coached Inter and Udinese in Italy and Panathinaikos in Greece.