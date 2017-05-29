Celta hires Barcelona assistant Unzue as manager

MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Celta Vigo says Barcelona assistant coach Juan Carlos Unzue will be its manager for the next two seasons.

Unzue was an assistant coach for Celta under manager Luis Enrique during the 2013-14 season. He then followed Luis Enrique to Barcelona, where he acted as his assistant. Both Luis Enrique and Unzue stepped down from Barcelona at the end of this season.

The 50-year-old Unzue played as a goalkeeper for several teams, including Barcelona and Sevilla.

He was head coach of second-division club Numancia in 2010-11.

Unzue replaces Eduardo Berizzo, who led Celta to the semifinals of the Europa League and the Copa del Rey.

Unzue had been considered an outside candidate to take over as head coach from Luis Enrique at Barcelona.