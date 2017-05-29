Miss Waikiki attends cybersecurity seminar in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The winner of Miss Waikiki 2017, Jocelyn K. Louie, visited Taiwan for the first time to attend a seminar series on cybersecurity in the Asia-Pacific region held at Academia Sinica in Taipei from May 26-29.

Louie, who is computer science major at Hawaii Pacific University in Honolulu, elaborated on some of the more salient topics discussed during the seminar including the WannaCry ransomware attack, the First Bank ATM heist, and Trump's impact on security in the Asia-Pacific region."

WannaCry Ransomware:

A young cyber security officer in UK, who calls himself Malware Tech, found an unregistered gibberish domain name associated with the WannaCry ransomeware, and when he registered the domain it for $10.69, the malware ceased to operate in a large section of the world. In effect, he had found the kill switch disabling the malevolent malware.

Louie said that there were reports cited in the seminar that WannaCry may have been launched by Russian or Eastern European hackers or a collective group that was spread out around the world. Participants doubted North Korea was the source as it lacks the advanced technology and education needed to create such a sophisticated program.

China was mentioned as a possibility, but there is no digital footprint. "If you're really good at hiding your digital footprint, it is really easy to mask yourself on the dark web, especially since there are no police on the dark web, so it's really hard to catch these guys."

"This lead to a larger discussion about access and security and how careless people are during their digital lives. "

First Bank ATM Heist

No red flags were initially raised immediately after NT$83 million (US$2.6 million) had been taken from First Bank's ATMs because the money had been withdrawn from different machines around Taiwan, and not any particular person's private bank account. The thieves used a triad of connections to access the ATMs, including a telnet connection.

To pull off the heist, a wireless telnet connection was used to access an older model of ATM, which has since been replaced. ATMs in Taiwan are now configured to automatically notify the banks when suspicious connections, including telnet, is being attempted on the machines.

The final stage was for money mules to input a card and pin number to signal to the hackers the connection was established to go ahead and start dispensing the money. Louie said it's like a cat and mouse game between banks and such hackers, "The cat (the bank) doesn't have the advantage, it's the hackers (the mice) who have the advantage because there aren't police patrolling the dark web, so it's easy for them to hide and cloak themselves."

Trump in the Asia-Pacific

During the seminar, a round table discussion was held on Trump's impact on Asia-Pacific security. The group concluded that Trump is very unpredictable and inconsistent with his words and actions, with the exception of his praise and complementing of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As for the Asia-Pacific region, Trump on the campaign trail and early days of his presidency had been conspicuously anti-China, saying that the Chinese were stealing American jobs. But, after meeting with China's President Xi Jinping, he changed his tone and came out of the meeting speaking in glowing terms about Xi and relations with China. "He flip flops a lot," said Louie.

In terms of Taiwan, Louie said, "I don't think Taiwan is even a blip on Trump's radar. Yes, he took a phone call from President Tsai Ing-wen. But I'm not even sure he's aware of China's relationship with China and the history behind that, and their diplomatic relations now. Because he is not aware of that, I don't think he's actually having any sort of talks or any sort of larger communication with them (Taiwan government)."



Louie at the entrance to the seminar in Academia Sinica.

Impressions of Taiwan

Regarding her expectations about Taiwan and whether they had been met, she said her high expectations about the food were actually exceeded. She has a couple of friends from Taiwan who told her to, "eat your way through the streets," and she says she has done just that. Louie laments that she has not had enough time to explore Taipei and knows there is more to Taiwan than just one city, so she has created a list of museums she would like to see when she returns to Taiwan.

She was impressed by architecture of the new buildings in her area (Nangang District) and how the lights are coordinated in elaborated patterns. She does not see anything like that in Hawaii, except perhaps during Christmas.

Louie's last day in Taipei will include a tour of Taipei 101, Long Shan Temple, and Shilin Night Market. Back in Hawaii, Louie will be competing in the Miss Hawaii pageant on Saturday June 10th, at Hawaii Theater. Her platform for the pageant focuses on encouraging girls to pursue education and careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.