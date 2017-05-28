The Latest: Alonso delivers surprise message to Button

The Latest on motorsport's busiest day (all times local):

British driver Jenson Button got a surprise message on the radio just as he was preparing to start the Monaco Grand Prix.

It was from Fernando Alonso, who skipped this year's Formula One race to run in the Indianapolis 500.

Button came out of retirement for this race to fill in for Alonso. The exchange went like this.

Alonso: "I am sure you don't want to hear my voice before you start but I just want to say good luck and I will be watching you here."

"Thanks mate!" Button replied. "I am going to pee in your seat!"

Said Alonso: "Please don't do that!"

1:50 p.m.

It's a meeting of high-profile celebrities on the grid under sun-kissed skies at the Monaco Grand Prix.

From the world of sport, tennis star Serena Williams and record-breaking ski champion Lindsey Vonn mingled with drivers shortly before the race.

Vonn also had her photo taken with muscular Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, who played the role of daredevil F1 driver James Hunt in the 2013 film "Rush."

Film producer George Lucas of Star Wars fame was also spotted along with Canadian model Winnie Harlow.

1 p.m.

The Monaco Grand Prix has the beautiful weather to go with the glitz, glamor and yachts this time around.

Fans were hiding under umbrellas before last year's race, but shorts and sunglasses are the order of the day.

It promises to be an eventful race, with three-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton starting from way back on the grid.

The British driver won last year's race from third on the grid, but will do well to even get a podium position from 13th place.

Monaco's tight 3.4-kilometer (2.1-mile) course is the hardest to overtake on in F1, further limiting his chances.

His main title rival Sebastian Vettel starts second alongside Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen, who is in pole position.

Noon

One of the busiest days in motorsports has arrived.

The Formula One series kicks things off with the Monaco Grand Prix. Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel holds a slender six-point lead on three-time champion Lewis Hamilton. They have two wins each, but Vettel's Ferrari looks much quicker than it did last year while Hamilton's Mercedes is not as dominant. Vettel starts the race on the front row alongside teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

The Indianapolis 500 is next, with a special guest this year. All eyes will be on two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso as the Spaniard makes a one-off debut. He qualified in fifth place for the biggest race on the IndyCar calendar. Will Dixon is on the pole for the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

NASCAR wraps things up Sunday night with one of its biggest races of the year, the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kevin Harvick is on the pole.

