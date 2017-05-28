Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, May 28, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;89;77;A stray thunderstorm;88;79;SSW;6;76%;76%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, summerlike;117;84;Sunny and very warm;103;85;W;11;47%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;58;Sunny and pleasant;87;59;WNW;10;26%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;64;Mostly cloudy;72;62;WSW;14;78%;57%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;75;59;A t-storm in spots;85;59;WSW;12;62%;76%;6

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;53;43;Spotty showers;56;41;W;8;65%;81%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;103;72;Sunny and not as hot;91;70;W;12;31%;22%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;74;54;Decreasing clouds;73;51;S;12;44%;78%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy;68;58;An afternoon shower;70;59;SE;4;74%;83%;1

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;65;61;A t-storm in spots;71;61;NNW;14;63%;64%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun, a shower;63;52;Partly sunny;63;53;SW;5;81%;27%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;104;74;Sunny and hot;109;77;NNW;7;11%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy and very warm;97;76;High clouds;93;76;SSW;6;67%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;86;70;Partly sunny;89;69;WSW;10;55%;39%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;76;A couple of t-storms;82;76;SSE;7;94%;90%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partial sunshine;76;64;Partly sunny;76;66;NE;7;63%;9%;6

Beijing, China;Unseasonably hot;97;72;Cloudy;84;64;SW;8;22%;58%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, nice;74;54;Mostly sunny, nice;78;54;ESE;6;47%;1%;7

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds, warm;88;61;A t-storm in spots;84;64;ENE;5;62%;50%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of sun;68;46;Clouds and sun;67;48;ESE;6;69%;56%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;81;60;Partly sunny;80;60;E;7;58%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and beautiful;79;54;Partly sunny;84;60;S;10;40%;7%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;82;68;A shower or t-storm;84;59;W;7;53%;80%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Nice with some sun;73;51;Partly sunny, nice;77;54;S;4;46%;6%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Nice with sunshine;75;51;Partly sunny, nice;80;54;SW;6;43%;1%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;60;53;Mostly cloudy;64;51;ESE;8;74%;14%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;88;62;Partly sunny, nice;89;62;NW;6;30%;11%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;81;62;Sunny and very warm;86;65;WSW;7;50%;1%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;94;70;Mostly sunny, warm;97;69;NE;8;30%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;64;47;Sunshine, pleasant;70;50;SE;5;66%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;70;A t-storm in spots;78;71;SSE;3;72%;55%;10

Chennai, India;A strong t-storm;104;85;A p.m. t-storm;105;86;SSW;9;46%;65%;10

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;72;58;A stray shower;73;54;W;13;49%;48%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;90;80;Heavy thunderstorms;87;80;WSW;12;83%;97%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun, a shower;73;54;Periods of sun;66;54;SSE;7;77%;64%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;81;73;A morning shower;81;74;N;10;77%;55%;8

Dallas, United States;A heavy a.m. t-storm;84;68;Partly sunny;87;68;SE;7;48%;44%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm or two;83;75;A few showers;87;75;S;8;80%;79%;6

Delhi, India;A strong t-storm;99;84;A t-storm or two;102;83;SE;9;61%;73%;11

Denver, United States;Warmer;71;45;Thundershowers;68;45;WNW;7;54%;83%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;An a.m. thunderstorm;95;83;Cloudy;93;77;ENE;6;71%;75%;8

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;92;74;A shower in spots;90;76;ESE;6;67%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;62;50;Spotty showers;63;49;S;9;80%;77%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny and hot;94;64;Clouding up, hot;95;64;N;6;22%;23%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;76;63;Partly sunny;75;63;W;11;70%;2%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;93;73;Becoming cloudy;91;75;SSE;6;62%;25%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;78;50;Partly sunny;70;46;SE;9;57%;31%;6

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and warm;92;74;A t-storm in spots;92;75;E;7;53%;45%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Showers around;62;53;Periods of sun;63;41;NE;12;56%;3%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;Heavy p.m. t-storms;91;77;SSW;5;83%;93%;7

Hong Kong, China;Some sun, pleasant;85;74;Mostly sunny;85;73;E;9;67%;82%;12

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;84;69;Showers around;85;71;NE;5;58%;65%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;102;78;A p.m. t-storm;100;79;WSW;8;41%;73%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;103;79;Mostly sunny and hot;106;79;WSW;13;27%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;67;60;Mostly cloudy;72;60;NE;12;64%;54%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;88;76;A couple of showers;87;77;ESE;5;78%;87%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;101;86;Hot with some sun;102;87;NNW;15;33%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and cooler;63;38;Plenty of sunshine;63;35;ENE;7;46%;4%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;94;57;Sunny and hot;93;61;NW;9;10%;1%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine and nice;95;83;Sunny and hot;102;82;SW;8;56%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorm;79;60;Couple of t-storms;79;60;S;5;73%;72%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;109;86;A stray thunderstorm;105;85;SSE;9;28%;42%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;76;55;Periods of sunshine;81;59;SW;9;42%;42%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;87;77;A t-storm in spots;88;77;ENE;10;62%;41%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;88;72;Brilliant sunshine;91;72;WSW;4;61%;30%;7

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;100;79;A morning t-storm;97;77;E;6;58%;82%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;93;79;A thunderstorm;90;78;E;5;77%;72%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Variable cloudiness;53;35;An afternoon shower;53;34;NNW;7;63%;74%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun, a t-storm;88;78;A t-storm or two;90;78;SW;8;74%;77%;9

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;71;64;Inc. clouds;72;64;S;9;68%;34%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun, a t-storm;72;61;Mostly sunny;74;60;NNW;7;71%;27%;8

London, United Kingdom;A p.m. t-storm;74;58;A shower or two;71;54;SW;11;74%;68%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;76;58;Low clouds breaking;77;59;S;6;67%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;83;72;Mostly sunny, nice;87;74;S;6;70%;14%;6

Madrid, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;86;61;A t-storm in spots;80;59;WNW;5;58%;64%;7

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;86;81;A couple of showers;86;81;WSW;17;79%;90%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Increasing clouds;89;77;Heavy showers;86;76;E;5;77%;87%;6

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;94;80;Heavy p.m. t-storms;93;79;SW;7;67%;86%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;56;43;Partly sunny;58;49;NNW;10;65%;81%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;81;57;Showers and t-storms;78;58;NE;6;50%;84%;15

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;92;78;A passing shower;90;80;SSE;8;61%;60%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, nice;77;56;A shower in spots;76;53;WNW;13;59%;57%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;94;79;Decreasing clouds;89;79;SSW;10;69%;67%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;A little p.m. rain;60;55;Partly sunny;61;50;SE;9;66%;6%;2

Montreal, Canada;High clouds, warmer;77;60;Cooler with rain;62;53;SSE;10;77%;90%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cooler;55;44;Showers around;73;52;W;14;60%;71%;5

Mumbai, India;Partial sunshine;91;85;Showers and t-storms;90;83;WSW;14;73%;85%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;77;61;Thunderstorms;73;57;NNE;6;83%;92%;8

New York, United States;More clouds than sun;70;57;Rain and a t-storm;68;58;ENE;7;84%;80%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, a shower;81;58;Mostly sunny;83;60;NW;7;47%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;82;58;Mostly sunny, warm;77;59;ENE;13;49%;44%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;78;58;Partly sunny;82;60;SSW;5;50%;7%;8

Oslo, Norway;Not as warm;70;55;A passing shower;73;53;S;6;47%;82%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds limiting sun;77;58;Morning downpours;69;52;SSW;14;82%;92%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers;85;81;A passing shower;85;81;E;17;80%;56%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;77;Couple of t-storms;85;77;NW;5;83%;80%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;89;75;Spotty showers;88;76;ENE;7;81%;76%;10

Paris, France;Warm with some sun;89;67;Couple of t-storms;82;60;WSW;6;59%;82%;6

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;66;47;Mostly sunny;70;54;ENE;7;60%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy showers;89;78;A t-storm or two;88;76;WSW;5;79%;70%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;87;78;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;ESE;8;75%;72%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;73;An afternoon shower;93;72;NNE;5;49%;45%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine and nice;80;54;Partly sunny, warm;85;62;S;2;44%;17%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, warm;86;55;Turning cloudy;87;63;W;5;48%;42%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun;74;45;A few showers;74;49;ENE;9;53%;72%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;74;58;Partly sunny, nice;75;58;NNW;8;63%;7%;7

Recife, Brazil;Heavy showers;82;76;Showers, some heavy;82;75;S;9;83%;90%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;50;45;Rain and drizzle;54;48;ESE;18;63%;97%;2

Riga, Latvia;Showers around;79;59;A bit of rain;70;48;NW;11;62%;56%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rather cloudy;79;66;Clouds and sun, nice;82;67;WNW;4;66%;4%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;103;79;Sunny and very warm;109;80;NE;7;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;85;56;Sunny and pleasant;82;56;NNW;7;37%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Considerable clouds;62;55;Spotty showers;66;42;N;10;75%;59%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;65;54;Partly sunny;64;54;W;13;68%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;66;Couple of t-storms;77;65;E;5;77%;79%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;87;77;Brief showers;86;77;SE;9;76%;88%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;75;66;A t-storm in spots;77;65;SE;4;90%;44%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;83;54;Nice with some sun;85;63;ENE;8;24%;24%;15

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;59;39;Clearing;58;38;W;2;56%;23%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;85;73;A p.m. shower or two;86;74;N;7;70%;79%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun, a t-storm;74;59;Mostly sunny;72;58;NNW;6;70%;27%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;81;55;Mostly sunny;78;55;N;6;60%;39%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;85;63;Mostly sunny;87;66;S;5;48%;6%;9

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;90;70;Sunny and very warm;90;72;SE;10;44%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Periods of sun;90;82;A t-storm in spots;87;82;SSE;7;82%;66%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;65;49;Nice with some sun;71;49;SSE;7;63%;12%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A few showers;85;76;A shower or two;86;78;E;12;76%;88%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower in the p.m.;83;54;Partly sunny, cooler;63;45;SE;10;50%;62%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;74;52;Sunny and cooler;64;46;WSW;11;47%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;85;74;Clouds and sunshine;87;76;ESE;12;64%;44%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Warmer;73;52;A little rain;64;43;ENE;9;72%;56%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Lots of sun, warm;94;70;Unseasonably hot;98;64;WNW;11;21%;71%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;A shower in the p.m.;74;54;Increasing clouds;75;56;ENE;9;60%;48%;8

Tehran, Iran;Unseasonably hot;99;69;Sunny and very warm;96;67;N;11;11%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and cooler;82;67;Plenty of sunshine;89;68;N;10;36%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;82;55;Mostly sunny;82;59;ESE;5;41%;8%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;77;62;High clouds;81;65;S;11;56%;4%;7

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;60;55;Partly sunny, warmer;69;53;SW;15;72%;30%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine;78;65;Sunshine;78;64;E;13;55%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and nice;81;59;Plenty of sunshine;84;62;SSE;11;42%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;66;36;Sunny and nice;76;43;SSE;10;15%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;79;59;Mostly sunny;78;59;NNE;4;40%;12%;7

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and pleasant;77;54;Partly sunny, warm;83;57;SE;5;42%;9%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, low humidity;92;71;Mostly cloudy;84;73;ESE;5;65%;66%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Pleasant and warmer;79;59;A touch of rain;74;51;W;13;54%;63%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, nice;79;58;A t-storm in spots;80;57;WNW;12;52%;64%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;53;52;Partly sunny;58;52;N;5;85%;31%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;84;76;Heavy a.m. t-storms;84;78;S;11;89%;94%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;82;51;A stray t-shower;78;55;NE;4;35%;49%;9

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit