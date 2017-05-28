Minority advocates say Trump's budget will hurt their causes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Advocates for minority communities say President Donald Trump's budget proposal answers the question he famously posed to black Americans during his campaign: "What the hell do you have to lose?"

His $4.1 trillion plan for the budget year beginning Oct. 1 generally proposes deep cuts in safety net programs, including Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program.

He wants to cut 13 percent from the Education Department, and reduce spending on civil rights enforcement through the federal government.

Congress isn't likely to pass his spending plan, but it will serve as a guidepost for lawmakers.

Several advocates says poor black, Hispanic, Asian and indigenous families will be devastated if lawmakers agree to Trump's cuts.

The budget maintains the same funding for historically black colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions.