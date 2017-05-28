Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, May 28, 2017

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;SSW;10;76%;76%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, summerlike;47;29;Sunny and very warm;39;29;W;17;47%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, warmer;31;15;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;WNW;16;26%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, breezy;27;18;Mostly cloudy;22;17;WSW;22;78%;57%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;24;15;A t-storm in spots;29;15;WSW;19;62%;76%;6

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;12;6;Spotty showers;13;5;W;14;65%;81%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;39;22;Sunny and not as hot;33;21;W;19;31%;22%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;24;12;Decreasing clouds;23;11;S;19;44%;78%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy;20;14;An afternoon shower;21;15;SE;7;74%;83%;1

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;18;16;A t-storm in spots;22;16;NNW;22;63%;64%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun, a shower;17;11;Partly sunny;17;12;SW;9;81%;27%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;40;23;Sunny and hot;43;25;NNW;11;11%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy and very warm;36;24;High clouds;34;24;SSW;10;67%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;30;21;Partly sunny;32;21;WSW;16;55%;39%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;A couple of t-storms;28;25;SSE;11;94%;90%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partial sunshine;24;18;Partly sunny;24;19;NE;12;63%;9%;6

Beijing, China;Unseasonably hot;36;22;Cloudy;29;18;SW;13;22%;58%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;Mostly sunny, nice;25;12;ESE;10;47%;1%;7

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds, warm;31;16;A t-storm in spots;29;18;ENE;9;62%;50%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of sun;20;8;Clouds and sun;20;9;ESE;10;69%;56%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;27;16;Partly sunny;27;15;E;11;58%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and beautiful;26;12;Partly sunny;29;15;S;16;40%;7%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;28;20;A shower or t-storm;29;15;W;11;53%;80%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Nice with some sun;23;11;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;S;7;46%;6%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Nice with sunshine;24;10;Partly sunny, nice;27;12;SW;10;43%;1%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;16;11;Mostly cloudy;18;11;ESE;12;74%;14%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;31;17;Partly sunny, nice;31;17;NW;9;30%;11%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;Sunny and very warm;30;18;WSW;11;50%;1%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;34;21;Mostly sunny, warm;36;21;NE;13;30%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;18;9;Sunshine, pleasant;21;10;SE;8;66%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A t-storm in spots;25;21;SSE;5;72%;55%;10

Chennai, India;A strong t-storm;40;29;A p.m. t-storm;41;30;SSW;14;46%;65%;10

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;22;14;A stray shower;23;12;W;20;49%;48%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;32;27;Heavy thunderstorms;30;27;WSW;19;83%;97%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun, a shower;23;12;Periods of sun;19;12;SSE;11;77%;64%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;27;23;A morning shower;27;24;N;16;77%;55%;8

Dallas, United States;A heavy a.m. t-storm;29;20;Partly sunny;30;20;SE;12;48%;44%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm or two;28;24;A few showers;31;24;S;13;80%;79%;6

Delhi, India;A strong t-storm;37;29;A t-storm or two;39;28;SE;15;61%;73%;11

Denver, United States;Warmer;22;7;Thundershowers;20;7;WNW;11;54%;83%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;An a.m. thunderstorm;35;28;Cloudy;34;25;ENE;10;71%;75%;8

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;33;23;A shower in spots;32;25;ESE;10;67%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;17;10;Spotty showers;17;10;S;15;80%;77%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny and hot;34;18;Clouding up, hot;35;18;N;9;22%;23%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;25;17;Partly sunny;24;17;W;18;70%;2%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;34;23;Becoming cloudy;33;24;SSE;10;62%;25%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;Partly sunny;21;8;SE;14;57%;31%;6

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and warm;33;23;A t-storm in spots;33;24;E;12;53%;45%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Showers around;17;12;Periods of sun;17;5;NE;19;56%;3%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;Heavy p.m. t-storms;33;25;SSW;8;83%;93%;7

Hong Kong, China;Some sun, pleasant;30;23;Mostly sunny;29;23;E;15;67%;82%;12

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;29;20;Showers around;30;22;NE;8;58%;65%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;39;25;A p.m. t-storm;38;26;WSW;13;41%;73%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;39;26;Mostly sunny and hot;41;26;WSW;20;27%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;19;15;Mostly cloudy;22;16;NE;19;64%;54%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;31;25;A couple of showers;30;25;ESE;8;78%;87%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;39;30;Hot with some sun;39;30;NNW;25;33%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and cooler;17;3;Plenty of sunshine;17;2;ENE;11;46%;4%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;35;14;Sunny and hot;34;16;NW;15;10%;1%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine and nice;35;28;Sunny and hot;39;28;SW;13;56%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorm;26;16;Couple of t-storms;26;16;S;8;73%;72%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;43;30;A stray thunderstorm;41;30;SSE;15;28%;42%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;25;13;Periods of sunshine;27;15;SW;14;42%;42%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;ENE;17;62%;41%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;31;22;Brilliant sunshine;33;22;WSW;7;61%;30%;7

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;38;26;A morning t-storm;36;25;E;9;58%;82%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;34;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;E;9;77%;72%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Variable cloudiness;12;2;An afternoon shower;12;1;NNW;11;63%;74%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun, a t-storm;31;25;A t-storm or two;32;26;SW;13;74%;77%;9

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;22;18;Inc. clouds;22;18;S;15;68%;34%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun, a t-storm;22;16;Mostly sunny;23;16;NNW;11;71%;27%;8

London, United Kingdom;A p.m. t-storm;23;15;A shower or two;22;12;SW;18;74%;68%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;24;15;Low clouds breaking;25;15;S;9;67%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;S;10;70%;14%;6

Madrid, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;30;16;A t-storm in spots;26;15;WNW;8;58%;64%;7

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;30;27;A couple of showers;30;27;WSW;27;79%;90%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Increasing clouds;32;25;Heavy showers;30;25;E;8;77%;87%;6

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;34;26;Heavy p.m. t-storms;34;26;SW;11;67%;86%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;13;6;Partly sunny;14;9;NNW;16;65%;81%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;27;14;Showers and t-storms;25;14;NE;9;50%;84%;15

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;33;26;A passing shower;32;26;SSE;13;61%;60%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;A shower in spots;25;12;WNW;22;59%;57%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;35;26;Decreasing clouds;32;26;SSW;17;69%;67%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;A little p.m. rain;16;13;Partly sunny;16;10;SE;15;66%;6%;2

Montreal, Canada;High clouds, warmer;25;15;Cooler with rain;16;11;SSE;15;77%;90%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cooler;13;7;Showers around;23;11;W;22;60%;71%;5

Mumbai, India;Partial sunshine;33;29;Showers and t-storms;32;28;WSW;22;73%;85%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;25;16;Thunderstorms;23;14;NNE;10;83%;92%;8

New York, United States;More clouds than sun;21;14;Rain and a t-storm;20;14;ENE;12;84%;80%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, a shower;27;14;Mostly sunny;28;15;NW;12;47%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;28;15;Mostly sunny, warm;25;15;ENE;21;49%;44%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;26;14;Partly sunny;28;16;SSW;8;50%;7%;8

Oslo, Norway;Not as warm;21;13;A passing shower;23;12;S;10;47%;82%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds limiting sun;25;14;Morning downpours;21;11;SSW;22;82%;92%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers;30;27;A passing shower;29;27;E;27;80%;56%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;25;Couple of t-storms;29;25;NW;8;83%;80%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;31;24;Spotty showers;31;24;ENE;11;81%;76%;10

Paris, France;Warm with some sun;32;19;Couple of t-storms;28;16;WSW;9;59%;82%;6

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;19;9;Mostly sunny;21;12;ENE;12;60%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy showers;32;25;A t-storm or two;31;24;WSW;9;79%;70%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;ESE;13;75%;72%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;23;An afternoon shower;34;22;NNE;8;49%;45%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine and nice;27;12;Partly sunny, warm;29;17;S;4;44%;17%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, warm;30;13;Turning cloudy;31;17;W;8;48%;42%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun;24;7;A few showers;23;9;ENE;14;53%;72%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;23;14;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;NNW;13;63%;7%;7

Recife, Brazil;Heavy showers;28;24;Showers, some heavy;28;24;S;15;83%;90%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;10;7;Rain and drizzle;12;9;ESE;29;63%;97%;2

Riga, Latvia;Showers around;26;15;A bit of rain;21;9;NW;18;62%;56%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rather cloudy;26;19;Clouds and sun, nice;28;20;WNW;7;66%;4%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;39;26;Sunny and very warm;43;26;NE;12;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;29;13;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;NNW;11;37%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Considerable clouds;17;13;Spotty showers;19;5;N;16;75%;59%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;18;12;Partly sunny;18;12;W;20;68%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;19;Couple of t-storms;25;18;E;8;77%;79%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;30;25;Brief showers;30;25;SE;15;76%;88%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;24;19;A t-storm in spots;25;18;SE;7;90%;44%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;28;12;Nice with some sun;30;17;ENE;12;24%;24%;15

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;15;4;Clearing;15;3;W;3;56%;23%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;30;23;A p.m. shower or two;30;23;N;11;70%;79%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun, a t-storm;23;15;Mostly sunny;22;15;NNW;9;70%;27%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;27;13;Mostly sunny;26;13;N;10;60%;39%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;30;17;Mostly sunny;30;19;S;8;48%;6%;9

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;32;21;Sunny and very warm;32;22;SE;16;44%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Periods of sun;32;28;A t-storm in spots;31;28;SSE;11;82%;66%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;18;9;Nice with some sun;22;9;SSE;12;63%;12%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A few showers;29;25;A shower or two;30;26;E;19;76%;88%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower in the p.m.;28;12;Partly sunny, cooler;17;7;SE;16;50%;62%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;Sunny and cooler;18;8;WSW;18;47%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;29;24;Clouds and sunshine;30;25;ESE;19;64%;44%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Warmer;23;11;A little rain;18;6;ENE;15;72%;56%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Lots of sun, warm;34;21;Unseasonably hot;37;18;WNW;18;21%;71%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;A shower in the p.m.;23;12;Increasing clouds;24;14;ENE;14;60%;48%;8

Tehran, Iran;Unseasonably hot;37;20;Sunny and very warm;35;19;N;17;11%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and cooler;28;20;Plenty of sunshine;32;20;N;15;36%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;Mostly sunny;28;15;ESE;8;41%;8%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;25;17;High clouds;27;18;S;17;56%;4%;7

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;16;13;Partly sunny, warmer;20;12;SW;24;72%;30%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine;25;18;Sunshine;26;18;E;21;55%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and nice;27;15;Plenty of sunshine;29;17;SSE;18;42%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;19;2;Sunny and nice;24;6;SSE;17;15%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;26;15;Mostly sunny;26;15;NNE;6;40%;12%;7

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;Partly sunny, warm;28;14;SE;9;42%;9%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, low humidity;34;22;Mostly cloudy;29;23;ESE;9;65%;66%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Pleasant and warmer;26;15;A touch of rain;23;11;W;21;54%;63%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;A t-storm in spots;26;14;WNW;19;52%;64%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;12;11;Partly sunny;14;11;N;8;85%;31%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;29;25;Heavy a.m. t-storms;29;25;S;17;89%;94%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;28;10;A stray t-shower;25;13;NE;7;35%;49%;9

