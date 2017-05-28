Taipei center mulling Southeast Asian language proficiency tests

A language test center in Taipei said Sunday that it is working toward offering language proficiency tests for people who are learning Southeastern Asian languages.



Despite some challenges, the Language Training and Testing Center (LTTC) said, it hopes to introduce into Taiwan authorized tests for Southeastern Asian languages, as it has done for the Japanese and Korean languages.



LTTC, the largest foreign language test center in Taiwan, is now collecting data and coordinating with the relevant official authorities in Southeast Asian countries to obtain the accreditation to administer such tests, said Jessica Wu (吳若蕙), who is head of research and development at the center.



Encouraged by the Taiwan government's New Southbound Policy, LTTC began offering Vietnamese language classes earlier this year but has not yet been accredited to administer proficiency tests in that language, Wu said.



Although Vietnam and other Southeastern Asian countries have their own language testing, it is not available in foreign countries, she said.



"Taiwan could become the first" in the world to offer tests for learners of those languages, she said.



Wu projected that young and middle-age Taiwanese will be the groups most interested in learning a Southeast Asian language because it would give them an advantage in the job market.



The core curriculum of Taiwan's K-12 school system includes languages of the home countries of new immigrants.



Taiwan's New Southbound Policy seeks to develop closer ties with Southeast and South Asian countries, India, New Zealand and Australia.