Taipei Zoo summer camps open for registration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taipei Zoo will host a series of summer camps for the upcoming summer vacation, and registration for some of the camps has begun, according to Taipei Zoo.

Registration for the Zoo Doctor Camp, Zoo Scientist Camp, Zookeeper Camp, Beetle Camp, and Forest Adventure Camp will be open at 9:30 a.m. on June 1, according to the zoo. The other two overnight activities--Taiwan-Japan Senior High School Biology Investigation Camp (6 days 5 nights) and Taipei Frog Ecology Camp (2 days 1 night)—have been available for sign-up since May 24, the zoo said. Students from elementary schools to high schools are eligible to register, the zoo said.

(photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo)

Boasting a century-long history, Taipei Zoo has accumulated plentiful experience in the care, medical treatment, management, and conservation of wild animals, the zoo said.

It will launch a total of 26 sessions of the summer camp program to accommodate more than 1,000 participants, the zoo said. These sessions will highlight the functions of modern zoos including education, research, conservation, and recreation, according to the zoo.

Through hands-on experience and science classes, participants will be able to acquire in-depth knowledge regarding animal conservation, as well as the important role of zoos.

To learn about the details of the activities, please visit (http://www.zoo.gov.taipei/ct.asp?xItem=301143732&ctNode=22735&mp=104031)(Chinese) and check out the PDF document attachments at the bottom of the page.