SYDNEY (AP) — Results of weekend National Rugby League matches:

Round 12

Canberra 24, Sydney Roosters 16

New Zealand Warriors 28, Brisbane 10

Cronulla 9, Canterbury Bulldogs 8

Parramatta 22, South Sydney 16

Byes: Manly, Melbourne, North Queensland, St. George Illawarra, Newcastle, Penrith, Wests Tigers, Gold Coast

--

Wednesday at Brisbane: First State of Origin, Queensland vs. New South Wales