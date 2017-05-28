India imposes security lockdown in Kashmir to stop protests

Kashmiri villagers carry the body of rebel leader Sabzar Ahmed Bhat towards his home after displaying his body in Tral area, 45 Kilomet
Kashmiri women watch the body of rebel leader Sabzar Ahmed Bhat being displayed in Tral area, 45 Kilometers south of Srinagar, Indian c
A Kashmiri villager listens perched on a tree as a rebel, who claimed to have escaped from a gunbattle, speaks tributes to rebel leader
A Kashmiri villager kisses a rebel, wearing black, who claimed to have escaped from a gunbattle where rebel leader Sabzar Ahmed Bhat wa
Kashmiris carry the body of rebel leader Sabzar Ahmed Bhat towards his home after displaying it to villagers in Tral area, 45 Kilometer
Kashmiri women watch the body of rebel leader Sabzar Ahmed Bhat being displayed in Tral area, 45 Kilometers south of Srinagar, Indian c
Kashmiri villagers shout freedom slogans as a rebel, center wearing black, who claimed to have escaped from a gunbattle, speaks as he o
Kashmiri villagers shout freedom slogans as they display body of rebel leader Sabzar Ahmed Bhat in Tral area, 45 Kilometers south of Sr
Kashmiri villagers crowd near the body of rebel leader Sabzar Ahmed Bhat towards his home after displaying his body in Tral area, 45 Ki
A young masked Kashmiri protester participates in funeral prayers in absentia for rebel commander and his associate killed in a gunbatt
Masked Kashmiri Muslims hold funeral prayers in absentia for rebel commander and his associate killed in a gunbattle, in Srinagar, Indi
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Government forces have enforced strict curfew in parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir after Indian soldiers killed a prominent rebel commander in the disputed region.
Armed police and paramilitary soldiers on Sunday patrolled deserted streets and ordered residents indoors in the region's main city of Srinagar and other towns to stop anti-India protests.
Thousands of people assembled in southern Tral area to take part in the funeral of the rebel leader Sabzar Ahmed Bhat, chanting slogans calling for Kashmir's freedom from Indian rule.
One civilian was killed and dozens of others injured as massive anti-India protests and clashes followed the killings across Kashmir on Saturday. Eight militants were shot dead by security forces.
India and Pakistan administer part of Kashmir, but both claim the territory in its entirety.