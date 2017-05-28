  1. Home
  2. World

BA aims to restore normal flight service after IT failure

By  Associated Press
2017/05/28 15:40

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, British Airways planes are parked at Heathrow Airport during a 48hr cabin crew strike

Passengers stand with their luggage outside Terminal 5 at London's Heathrow airport after flights were canceled due to the airport suff

In this image taken from the twitter feed of Emily Puddifer, a view of Terminal 5 departure lounge, at London's Heathrow airport after

LONDON (AP) — British Airways says it's continuing to work hard to resume a normal flight schedule at two London airports a day after a global IT failure crippled its services.

The airline says that it hopes to operate a "near normal schedule" at Gatwick and the "majority of services" from Heathrow on Sunday. BA canceled all flights from both airports Saturday, upending the travel plans of tens of thousands of people on a busy U.K. holiday weekend.

BA operates hundreds of flights from Heathrow and Gatwick on a typical day — and both are major hubs for worldwide travel.

The airline says it will refund or rebook customers affected by the IT failure, which BA officials believe was caused by a power-supply issue rather than a cyberattack.