Now is the time to appreciate red maple leaves at Taipingshan Villa in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--You don’t have to wait until autumn to appreciate red maple leaves, because from now until October, you can watch bright red maple leaves at Taipingshan Villa (太平山莊) in Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area (Taipingshan), located in Datong Township, Yilan, a northeastern Taiwan county, Luodong Forest District Office of Taiwan’s Forestry Bureau said on Sunday.

The recreation area is the most colorful after spring, and the most eye-catching is the Red-Leaf Japanese Maple leaves along the 496-step central stairway that divides Taipingshan Villa, according to the office managing Taipingshan.

Taipingshan Villa (photo from Luodong Forest District Office website)

In early spring, new sprouts of the Red-Leaf Japanese Maple trees flanking the central stairway will grow into deep purple leaves which will stand till October. Under the sunshine, the maple leaves are painted with bright red resembling a beautiful picture, the office said.

It is highly recommended that visitors walk along this stairway to enjoy the experience of walking through a red-leaf tree tunnel, the office said, adding that at the end of this stairway, they can immediately walk into the virgin Taiwan Cypress forest to enjoy the aroma of phytoncide.

The verdant recreation area, which was one of Taiwan’s three largest forest farms in the old days, is now famous for its numerous hiking trails, Cueifong Lake and Jioujhihze Hot Spring.

Situated at an altitude of 1840 meters above sea level, Cueifong Lake is the largest high mountain lake in Taiwan. From this site, visitors can choose to take the Cueifong Lake Circular Trail, Taiwan Beech Trail, Wangyangshan Trail or go to Cueifong Villa.

Cueifong Lake

Situated at an altitude of 520 meters, Jioujhihze Hot Spring is located on the bank of Towan Brook. Abundant in geothermal energy, the hot spring here is rich in weakly basic calcium carbonate, which makes skin feel smooth, according to the office. Here you can enjoy various types of hot spring, including outdoor Hot Spring SPA, outdoor Naked Bathing Pool as well as Hot Spring Cabin, the office added.

Jioujhihze Hot Spring