Photo of the Day: Skywalking in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Nantou County government inaugurates a 1.2-kilometer skywalk on Cingjing Farm (清境農場) on May 27, with only 4000 entrance tickets provided everyday.

The skywalk is at an altitude of 1700-2000 meters and has six lookout points. Visitors are allow to see the magnificent mountain views and the Cingjing Farm below.

Limited tickets are sold both on the Internet and on-site. The Nantou County government provides 3400 pre-sale tickets on the Meet Nantou website each day. The other 600 tickets can be bought direct at the entrance of the skywalk trail. Tickets are NT$50.