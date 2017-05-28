Frenchman Marvin Musquin wins Glen Helen National

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Marvin Musquin won the Glen Helen National on Saturday, taking advantage of Eli Tomac's problems to top the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship standings.

A week after finishing second behind Tomac in both 450 Class motos in the season-opening Hangtown Motocross Classic, Musquin won the first moto and finished third in the second for his first career overall victory.

The KTM Factory Racing rider from France leads Tomac by 15 points.

Tomac, the Kawasaki star from Cortez, Colorado, rallied to finish second in the first moto after a poor start, and bike issues relegated him to 19th in the second. He ended up ninth overall.

Husqvarna's Zach Osborne raced to his second straight 250 Class victory.