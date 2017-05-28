  1. Home
Taiwan Headline News

Headlines across Taiwan on May 28, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/05/28 09:00

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, May 28 - The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday as follows:
@United Daily News: Taiwan besieged by maritime trash
@China Times: Ministry assessing possibility of gradual retirement forgovernment servants
@Liberty Times: Sharp CEO: Taiwan cold to foreign investment
@Apple Daily: 200 elementary school students bid teary farewell toalternative draftee who retires
@Economic Daily News: 13 stocks chased by foreign investors
@Commercial Times: 33 stocks bullish on foreign investors' buying
 
