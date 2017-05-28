Taiwan Headline News

Taipei, May 28 - The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwan besieged by maritime trash

@China Times: Ministry assessing possibility of gradual retirement forgovernment servants

@Liberty Times: Sharp CEO: Taiwan cold to foreign investment

@Apple Daily: 200 elementary school students bid teary farewell toalternative draftee who retires

@Economic Daily News: 13 stocks chased by foreign investors

@Commercial Times: 33 stocks bullish on foreign investors' buying

