By  Associated Press
2017/05/28 09:14
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Primera Division, Torneo Inicial
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 26 15 8 3 51 22 53
River Plate 24 14 6 4 44 23 48
Newell's 26 14 6 6 37 23 48
Banfield 26 15 3 8 36 29 48
San Lorenzo 25 14 4 7 40 29 46
Independiente 25 12 9 4 32 17 45
Estudiantes 25 12 8 5 39 25 44
Colon 26 13 5 8 30 23 44
Racing Club 25 13 3 9 41 35 42
Rosario Central 25 11 7 7 35 24 40
Lanus 25 11 6 8 29 23 39
Talleres 25 10 7 8 28 22 37
Defensa y Justicia 24 10 7 7 22 18 37
Gimnasia 26 10 7 9 22 21 37
Godoy Cruz 25 10 4 11 27 29 34
Atletico Rafaela 25 9 6 10 25 23 33
Atletico Tucuman 24 8 7 9 30 28 31
Olimpo 25 7 9 9 28 27 30
Temperley 26 8 6 12 25 34 30
Santa Fe 25 7 8 10 22 30 29
San Martin 26 6 11 9 24 35 29
Velez Sarsfield 25 8 4 13 22 38 28
Patronato Parana 25 6 9 10 25 33 27
Huracan 26 5 10 11 21 25 25
Tigre 25 6 7 12 29 37 25
Aldosivi 26 5 9 12 14 31 24
Sarmiento 26 5 7 14 25 41 22
Quilmes 25 6 4 15 15 38 22
Belgrano 25 3 10 12 16 28 19
Arsenal 24 4 5 15 19 42 17
Tuesday, May 23

Gimnasia 0, River Plate 3

Friday, May 26

Aldosivi 0, Independiente 0

Saturday, May 27

Colon 1, Gimnasia 2

Banfield 3, Temperley 1

Newell's 3, Olimpo 2

Huracan 1, Boca Juniors 1

San Martin 4, Sarmiento 2

Sunday, May 28

Racing Club vs. San Lorenzo 0015 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Tigre 1700 GMT

Arsenal vs. Lanus 1915 GMT

Talleres vs. Atletico Tucuman 2000 GMT

River Plate vs. Rosario Central 2115 GMT

Atletico Rafaela vs. Belgrano 2130 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Godoy Cruz 2345 GMT

Monday, May 29

Estudiantes vs. Santa Fe 2200 GMT

Tuesday, May 30

Velez Sarsfield vs. Quilmes 0015 GMT

Wednesday, May 31

Atletico Tucuman vs. River Plate 2315 GMT