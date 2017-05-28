BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Boca Juniors
|26 15
|8
|3
|51
|22
|53
|River Plate
|24 14
|6
|4
|44
|23
|48
|Newell's
|26 14
|6
|6
|37
|23
|48
|Banfield
|26 15
|3
|8
|36
|29
|48
|San Lorenzo
|25 14
|4
|7
|40
|29
|46
|Independiente
|25 12
|9
|4
|32
|17
|45
|Estudiantes
|25 12
|8
|5
|39
|25
|44
|Colon
|26 13
|5
|8
|30
|23
|44
|Racing Club
|25 13
|3
|9
|41
|35
|42
|Rosario Central
|25 11
|7
|7
|35
|24
|40
|Lanus
|25 11
|6
|8
|29
|23
|39
|Talleres
|25 10
|7
|8
|28
|22
|37
|Defensa y Justicia 24 10
|7
|7
|22
|18
|37
|Gimnasia
|26 10
|7
|9
|22
|21
|37
|Godoy Cruz
|25 10
|4 11
|27
|29
|34
|Atletico Rafaela
|25
|9
|6 10
|25
|23
|33
|Atletico Tucuman
|24
|8
|7
|9
|30
|28
|31
|Olimpo
|25
|7
|9
|9
|28
|27
|30
|Temperley
|26
|8
|6 12
|25
|34
|30
|Santa Fe
|25
|7
|8 10
|22
|30
|29
|San Martin
|26
|6 11
|9
|24
|35
|29
|Velez Sarsfield
|25
|8
|4 13
|22
|38
|28
|Patronato Parana
|25
|6
|9 10
|25
|33
|27
|Huracan
|26
|5 10 11
|21
|25
|25
|Tigre
|25
|6
|7 12
|29
|37
|25
|Aldosivi
|26
|5
|9 12
|14
|31
|24
|Sarmiento
|26
|5
|7 14
|25
|41
|22
|Quilmes
|25
|6
|4 15
|15
|38
|22
|Belgrano
|25
|3 10 12
|16
|28
|19
|Arsenal
|24
|4
|5 15
|19
|42
|17
|Tuesday, May 23
Gimnasia 0, River Plate 3
|Friday, May 26
Aldosivi 0, Independiente 0
|Saturday, May 27
Colon 1, Gimnasia 2
Banfield 3, Temperley 1
Newell's 3, Olimpo 2
Huracan 1, Boca Juniors 1
San Martin 4, Sarmiento 2
|Sunday, May 28
Racing Club vs. San Lorenzo 0015 GMT
Defensa y Justicia vs. Tigre 1700 GMT
Arsenal vs. Lanus 1915 GMT
Talleres vs. Atletico Tucuman 2000 GMT
River Plate vs. Rosario Central 2115 GMT
Atletico Rafaela vs. Belgrano 2130 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Godoy Cruz 2345 GMT
|Monday, May 29
Estudiantes vs. Santa Fe 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, May 30
Velez Sarsfield vs. Quilmes 0015 GMT
|Wednesday, May 31
Atletico Tucuman vs. River Plate 2315 GMT