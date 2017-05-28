The Latest: Former presidents recall Brzezinski's influence

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the death of former national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Former presidents are remembering Jimmy Carter's national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski (ZBIG'-nyef breh-ZHIN'-skee), as an "influential voice" who "shaped decades of American national security policy."

Barack Obama says that he was one of several presidents "who benefited from his wisdom and counsel." And George H.W. Bush says Brzezinski's command of foreign affairs made him an "influential voice in key policy debates."

Brzezinski died Friday in Virginia at the age of 89. His death was announced by his daughter, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski.

The elder Brzezinski helped Carter bridge wide gaps between Egypt's Anwar Sadat and Israel's Menachem Begin. Those efforts led to the historic Camp David accords in September 1978.

___

8 a.m.

Former President Jimmy Carter is remembering his national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski (ZBIG'-nyef breh-ZHIN'-skee), as "a superb public servant" as well as "brilliant, dedicated and loyal."

Brzezinski died Friday at the age of 89. His death was announced by his daughter, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski.

Carter says in a statement that he had been impressed by Brzezinski's background and his scholarly and political writings. The former president says Brzezinski became a natural choice for his national security adviser when he became president.

In that role, Brzezinski helped Carter bridge wide gaps between Egypt's Anwar Sadat and Israel's Menachem Begin. Those efforts led to the Camp David accords in September 1978. Three months later, U.S.-China relations were normalized, a top priority for Brzezinski.