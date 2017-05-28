Barcelona wins Copa del Rey in Luis Enrique's last game

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, celebrates next to Barcelona's Paco Alcacer after scoring a goal during the Copa del Rey final soccer m
Barcelona's Lionel Messi, second left, celebrates celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal during the Copa del Rey final soccer
Barcelona's Lionel Messi, second left, challenges for the ball with Alaves' Zouhair Feddal, centre, during the Copa del Rey final socce
Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal during the Copa del Rey final soccer match between Barc
Alaves' Theo Hernandez, left celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's 1st goal during the Copa del Rey final soccer match be
Alaves' Zouhair Feddal, left and Barcelona's Paco Alcacer vie to the ball during the Copa del Rey final soccer match between Barcelona
Barcelona's Javier Mascherano, bottom left, and Alaves' Marcos Llorente, bottom right, receive medical assistance after colliding durin
Barcelona's Javier Mascherano is carried in a stretcher by Red Cross members after colliding with Alaves' Marcos Llorente during the Co
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal during the Copa del Rey final soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves at the
Alaves' Marcos Llorente, right, controls the ball next to Barcelona's Lionel Messi during the Copa del Rey final soccer match between B
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona won the Copa del Rey in coach Luis Enrique's final game with the club after defeating Alaves 3-1 in the final on Saturday.
Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Paco Alcacer scored in the first half as Barcelona won its third straight copa and 29th all-time.
It allowed Luis Enrique to cap his three-year stint with the Catalan club with one last trophy, his ninth out of 13 possible.
It was the final competitive match at Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon Stadium, which will be demolished to give way to a housing complex. Atletico moves into a new venue next season.
Alaves' only goal came with a superb free kick shot by Theo Hernandez, who was on loan from Atletico.