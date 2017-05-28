Barcelona wins Copa del Rey in Luis Enrique's last game

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona won the Copa del Rey in coach Luis Enrique's final game with the club after defeating Alaves 3-1 in the final on Saturday.

Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Paco Alcacer scored in the first half as Barcelona won its third straight copa and 29th all-time.

It allowed Luis Enrique to cap his three-year stint with the Catalan club with one last trophy, his ninth out of 13 possible.

It was the final competitive match at Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon Stadium, which will be demolished to give way to a housing complex. Atletico moves into a new venue next season.

Alaves' only goal came with a superb free kick shot by Theo Hernandez, who was on loan from Atletico.