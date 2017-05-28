PSG wins French Cup scraping 1-0 win against Angers

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain ended a mediocre season on a high note by winning the French Cup final beating Angers 1-0 on Saturday.

PSG dominated but needed an own goal from Angers right back Issa Cissokho in added time to prevail at the Stade de France.

PSG claimed its 11th French Cup, its third in a row, to surpass Marseille as the club with the most cups.

As the 100th final entered added time, Cissokho looked hampered by Blaise Matuidi's pressing at the near post and headed the ball into his own net with the back of his head from a corner hit by Angel Di Maria.