Spain: police arrest 5 Barca ultras before Copa final

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say five members of an ultra group that supports Barcelona have been arrested in Madrid hours before the Copa del Rey final.

The government's delegation in Madrid says police have arrested members of the "Boixos Nois" ("Crazy Boys" in Catalan) ultra group after they robbed and trashed a small store in the capital.

Police are also looking for another 13 group members they suspect participated in the incident.

Barcelona will play Alaves in the final of the Copa del Rey at Vicente Calderon Stadium later on Saturday.