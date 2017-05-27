WORLD SPORTS at 1345 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--FA CUP FINAL

LONDON — Chelsea is looking to complete a trophy double when the Premier League champions play Arsenal in the FA Cup final. It's the last game before Arsene Wenger's contract expires and a new deal is yet to be announced after Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

SOC--WEMBLEY SECURITY

LONDON — Soccer fans are arriving for the FA Cup final with armed police on the streets outside at Wembley Stadium as Britain stages its biggest sporting event since the Manchester suicide bombing. SENT: 130 words, photos.

SOC--COPA DEL REY FINAL

MADRID — Barcelona looks to ends its season with victory over Alaves in the Copa del Rey final, which is Luis Enrique's last game with the Catalan club. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

CAR--F1-MONACO GP

MONACO — Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen took pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday, and title contender Lewis Hamilton failed to make the top 10 in a significant blow for Mercedes. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 270 words, photos. Will be updated.

SOC--WATFORD-SILVA

WATFORD, England — Marco Silva has been hired as the head coach of Premier League side Watford, two days after leaving Hull following its relegation from England's top division. SENT: 80 words, photo.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — Having already clinched the title, Juventus concludes the Serie A season at Bologna looking to stay in shape for the Champions League final next weekend. Also, Atalanta hosts Chievo Verona hoping to secure a club-best fourth place. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1630 GMT, photos.

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA

ASIAGO, Italy — Nairo Quintana looks to extend his slim 38-second lead over Tom Dumoulin in the penultimate stage of the Giro d'Italia. The 190-kilometer (118-mile) route from Pordenone to Asiago features two first-category climbs — a long 24-kilometer ascent to Monte Grappa and a shorter but steeper 14-kilometer rise to Foza. UPCOMING: 350 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

TEN--FRENCH OPEN-THIEM-ZVEREV

PARIS — The old guard may still be winning the major trophies but the youngsters are creeping up on them. Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem are hoping to spring a surprise at the French Open, which starts on Sunday. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 520 words, photos.

SAI--AMERICA'S CUP

The America's Cup Qualifiers begin after a day's delay due to high winds. For the first time, the defender, Oracle Team USA, will sail against challengers in the round robins. Among the six races is a rematch between Oracle and Emirates Team New Zealand, the hard-luck loser in 2013. By Bernie Wilson. UPCOMING: 600 words. Developing from 1700 GMT start.

BOX--BROOK-SPENCE JR

SHEFFIELD, England — Kell Brook defends his IBF world welterweight title against Errol Spence Jr. at Bramall Lane, the home of Sheffield United — Brook's hometown English soccer club. UPCOMING: 150 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

CRI--ENGLAND-SOUTH AFRICA

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Ben Stokes warmed up for next week's Champions Trophy with a century as England reached 330-6 in the second one-day international against South Africa on Saturday. SENT: 200 words, photos. Will be updated at end of match.

ATH--MANCHESTER-COE

MANCHESTER, England — Sport can help Manchester's healing process by celebrating humanity following the arena attack, IAAF President Sebastian Coe said Friday after watching athletes competing in the city's streets. By Rob Harris. SENT: 430 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN CUP FINAL

BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt meet in the German Cup final. It<s Dortmund<s fourth attempt to win its fourth title after losing the last three finals. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH CUP FINAL

PARIS — After relinquishing its league title to Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain tries to finish its season on a high note when it takes on Angers in the French Cup final. By Samuel Petrequin. UPCOMING: 400 words, by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--SCOTTISH CUP FINAL

GLASGOW, Scotland - Celtic can complete a trophy treble and finish its domestic season undefeated across three competitions by beating Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park. UPCOMING: 250 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

MELBOURNE, Australia — Even 10 changes to their starting lineup couldn't prevent New Zealand's Crusaders from staying perfect and extending their winning streak in Super Rugby. SENT: 480 words.

GLF--BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

VIRGINIA WATER, England - Thomas Pieters, Francesco Molinari and Scott Jamieson share the lead at the BMW PGA Championship heading into the third round at Wentworth. UPCOMING: 250 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

GLF--COLONIAL

FORT WORTH, Texas — Jordan Spieth normally doesn't concern himself with the cut line in the middle of a round. Unless the Dallas native is in danger of staying home on consecutive weekends in what amount to his hometown events. By Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 770 words, photos.

TEN--NUREMBERG CUP

NUREMBERG, Germany — Kiki Bertens defended her Nuremberg Cup title with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Czech qualifier Barbora Krejcikova in the clay-court tournament final on Sunday. Moving shortly: 130 words, photos.

ATH--PREFONTAINE CLASSIC

EUGENE, Oregon — Mo Farah remains dogged by doping allegations surrounding his team as he prepares for what could be his final track race on U.S. soil. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 590 words, photos.

ATH--HYPO MEETING

GOETZIS, Austria — Canadian decathlete Damian Warner eyes his third Hypo Meeting victory and Olympic heptathlon champion Nafissatou Thiam leads the women<s field on the opening day of the annual meet in the Austrian Alps. UPCOMING: 250 words by 1730 GMT.

CAR--INDY 500-MISSING MONTOYA

INDIANAPOLIS — Juan Pablo Montoya has twice won the Indianapolis 500, yet after losing his full-time ride he's back this year with Team Penske and flying under the radar. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 700 words, photos.

BBO--MLB CAPSULES

WASHINGTON — Max Scherzer struck out 13 and gave up three hits over 8 2/3 innings, leading the Washington Nationals over the San Diego Padres 5-1 on Friday night. SENT: 1300 words, photo.

BBO--HALL-HOMER AT THE BAT

The baseball Hall of Fame is set to pay tribute this weekend to one of the most popular TV episodes ever done by 'The Simpsons.' By Ben Walker. SENT: 950 words, photos.

GLF--MEMORIAL-MCILROY

DUBLIN, Ohio — Rory McIlroy is skipping the Memorial Tournament next week because of a nagging rib injury. SENT: 150 words.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — Sung Hyun Park shot a 7-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead after the second round of the LPGA Volvik Championship. By Noah Trister. SENT: 580 words, photos.

GLF--SENIOR PGA

STERLING, Virginia — Bernhard Langer has a two-shot lead midway through the Senior PGA Championship after a second-round 67 at Trump National. By Ben Nuckols. SENT: 120 words, photos. Will be updated.

BKL--WNBA CAPSULES

UNCASVILLE, Connecticut — Sylvia Fowles had 20 points and nine rebounds to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Connecticut Sun for the second time in three days, 82-68 on Friday. SENT: 320 words.

