England vs South Africa 2nd ODI

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Scoreboard at the end of England's innings in the second one-day international against South Africa at the Rose Bowl on Saturday:

England Innings

Jason Roy b Rabada 8

Alex Hales c de Kock b Pretorius 24

Joe Root run out 39

Eoin Morgan c de Kock b Rabada 45

Ben Stokes c Miller b Maharaj 101

Jos Buttler not out 65

Moeen Ali c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 33

Extras: (1b, 6lb, 8w) 15

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 330

Overs: 50.

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-70, 3-80, 4-175, 5-252, 6-330

Did not bat: Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball.

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 10-0-50-2 (4w), Chris Morris 10-0-66-0 (2w), Dwaine Pretorius 10-0-61-1, Keshav Maharaj 10-0-72-1, Andile Phehlukwayo 10-1-74-1 (2w)

South Africa: AB de Villiers (captain), Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Farhaan Berhardien, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj.

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Rob Bailey, England, and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.

TV Umpire: Rod Tucker, Australia. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.