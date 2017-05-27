Petition opposes refinery near North Dakota national park

MEDORA, N.D. (AP) — Meridian Energy Group is developing what it bills as "the cleanest refinery on the planet" in western North Dakota, despite concerns about its proximity to picturesque Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Opponents have circulated an online petition opposing the $900 million Davis Refinery. They're worried about pollution in the park named for a former president revered for his conservation advocacy.

The state Health Department's analysis of whether the oil refinery will meet stringent air quality standards could take up to a year, delaying a summer groundbreaking.

Meridian CEO William Prentice says the refinery will be a model for environmentally friendly technology.

It would process up to 55,000 barrels of Bakken crude per day into a variety of fuels while creating 500 construction jobs and 200 permanent jobs.