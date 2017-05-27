Brazilian-born Emerson called up to Italy's squad

ROME (AP) — Brazilian-born left back Emerson Palmieri has been called up to Italy's squad for the first time for a friendly against Uruguay and a World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein.

The 22-year-old Emerson, who plays for Roma, obtained Italian citizenship in March due to relatives on his mother's side.

AC Milan midfielder Riccardo Montolivo was called back to the squad for the first time since injuring his left knee against Spain in October, which ruled him out for six months.

Italy faces Uruguay in Nice, France, on June 7 and Liechtenstein four days later in the northern town of Udine.

Italy is level on points with Spain atop Group G of qualifying but sits second due to goal difference. Liechtenstein is last in the group with five losses in five matches.