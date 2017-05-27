The Latest: Suspect in custody after police shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Virginia state police officer (all times local):

8:50 a.m.

Authorities say a suspect is in custody after the fatal shooting of a Virginia State Police special agent.

Virginia State Police said Saturday that Travis A. Ball of Richmond is being held without bond on charges that include malicious wounding.

Ball is charged in the shooting death of Special Agent Michael T. Walter, who died early Saturday.

Walter was shot Friday night while on patrol with a City of Richmond police officer. The officers had approached a vehicle parked on the wrong side of the street when Walter was shot.

Ball took off after the shooting, sparking an overnight manhunt.

___

Virginia State Police say a manhunt continues following a shooting in Richmond that left a trooper seriously injured.

State Police officials say the trooper was shot shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday while approaching a vehicle parked on the wrong side of the street. Officials tell The Richmond Times-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2qppQzl ) that the shooting happened after a state trooper special agent and Richmond police officer approached the car within a public housing development.

Police say a passenger in the vehicle fired a shot and ran. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was detained.

State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller says officers "were just having a conversation with the individuals when the state police special agent was shot."

In a tweet, Gov. Terry McAuliffe asked for prayers for the trooper.