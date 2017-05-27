Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 27, 2017

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;85;77;A t-storm around;88;76;SSW;5;76%;73%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and warmer;105;83;Sunny and hot;107;84;WSW;8;34%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;81;56;Sunny and nice;88;58;W;8;26%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun, warm;81;65;Mostly sunny;79;64;E;12;58%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and very warm;85;60;Showers and t-storms;74;58;NE;8;67%;70%;6

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;54;43;Showers around;53;43;ENE;7;68%;88%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;Unseasonably hot;101;72;WNW;8;24%;4%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Showers around;75;56;Increasing clouds;74;54;WSW;18;44%;2%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cooler with a shower;68;60;Low clouds;68;59;SSW;4;76%;63%;1

Athens, Greece;Variable cloudiness;73;60;A shower or t-storm;69;62;NNW;10;69%;80%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;63;56;A brief shower;64;51;SW;6;77%;66%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;102;70;Mostly sunny;104;73;N;11;13%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;95;76;Mainly cloudy;93;76;SSW;6;63%;66%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm or two;86;71;A p.m. t-storm;87;71;WSW;8;68%;65%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;91;78;A t-storm or two;84;78;SW;6;89%;90%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Some sun, pleasant;75;64;Partly sunny, nice;76;64;NE;8;66%;0%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;93;68;Unseasonably hot;97;72;E;9;33%;19%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;73;52;Partly sunny, nice;75;56;SE;4;55%;7%;7

Berlin, Germany;Sunny and nice;78;55;Sun and clouds, warm;84;61;S;8;45%;42%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Some brightening;68;48;Clouds and sun;66;49;ESE;6;73%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;80;57;Clouds and sun;80;58;ESE;7;59%;6%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine and nice;76;53;Sunny and beautiful;78;54;SSE;8;40%;0%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, warm;87;61;Showers and t-storms;81;68;NE;4;69%;64%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;66;53;Pleasant and warmer;73;51;NE;9;53%;4%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partial sunshine;75;51;Sunny and pleasant;76;50;ESE;7;42%;0%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;59;51;A morning shower;61;51;ESE;9;63%;42%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;87;61;Mostly sunny;89;60;NW;5;31%;16%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;75;57;Sunny and pleasant;78;62;WSW;9;52%;1%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;97;69;Sunny and very warm;97;70;NE;7;20%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;59;51;Mostly sunny;66;47;SSE;6;65%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;70;A t-storm in spots;81;70;SSE;3;62%;64%;11

Chennai, India;A strong t-storm;104;87;A p.m. t-storm;105;88;WSW;7;52%;66%;8

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;69;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;57;W;9;78%;63%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;89;81;A couple of t-storms;87;81;WSW;11;82%;96%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, nice;72;54;Spotty showers;72;52;W;12;67%;71%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;79;72;Clouds and sun;81;73;N;10;74%;10%;7

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;95;74;A heavy a.m. t-storm;83;66;NNE;9;71%;66%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Heavy showers;84;75;Heavy afternoon rain;87;75;N;7;83%;93%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;106;85;A p.m. t-storm;106;83;ESE;9;52%;58%;11

Denver, United States;Showers and t-storms;57;42;Warmer;70;44;SW;6;35%;51%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clearing;95;81;Showers around;100;82;E;5;61%;70%;11

Dili, East Timor;Some sun, a shower;90;74;Turning cloudy;90;76;SE;6;64%;44%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Thundershowers;62;47;Partly sunny;62;50;NE;7;70%;66%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny and hot;93;65;A passing shower;95;63;N;5;23%;55%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds;72;66;Partly sunny;74;63;W;6;76%;29%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;93;72;Mostly cloudy;91;74;SSE;4;57%;31%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;78;48;Sunny and pleasant;78;50;SE;7;31%;8%;6

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;91;74;Mostly sunny, warm;91;73;E;8;57%;1%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Cooler with a shower;55;43;Showers around;58;54;WSW;10;72%;84%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;93;77;Heavy p.m. t-storms;90;78;WNW;5;80%;80%;9

Hong Kong, China;Turning sunny, nice;84;73;Mostly sunny;85;74;E;8;60%;12%;12

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;84;68;A shower;86;68;NE;6;55%;59%;12

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;105;80;A p.m. t-storm;101;79;SE;8;42%;56%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and hot;108;79;A shower;107;79;NE;14;23%;56%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;67;59;Periods of sun;70;60;NE;12;62%;34%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;77;Heavy thunderstorms;91;78;E;5;76%;85%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, breezy, hot;100;83;Sunny and very warm;98;85;N;14;38%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sun and clouds;73;38;An afternoon shower;66;39;E;6;53%;46%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;95;56;Hot with sunshine;91;56;NW;9;11%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy this morning;92;84;Sunny and very warm;99;82;SW;11;58%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy p.m. showers;73;63;Showers and t-storms;78;61;SSE;5;80%;90%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny and hot;111;86;Partly sunny;108;84;SSE;9;18%;3%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and nice;77;49;Partly sunny;77;56;WNW;8;39%;25%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;88;77;An afternoon shower;87;77;ENE;9;63%;69%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;86;71;Clouds and sun, nice;89;71;W;4;62%;39%;4

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;97;79;A p.m. t-storm;100;80;SSW;6;59%;57%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Overcast, a shower;92;78;A t-storm or two;94;78;E;5;73%;80%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;53;36;An afternoon shower;53;34;NE;7;64%;75%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;89;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;78;SSW;6;71%;65%;7

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;72;64;Cloudy;71;65;S;7;70%;47%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Variable clouds;73;61;Showers and t-storms;72;62;SSW;10;72%;75%;6

London, United Kingdom;A shower or t-storm;76;54;A p.m. t-storm;73;59;E;5;67%;86%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny, cool;71;56;Low clouds, then sun;76;57;SSW;6;64%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;83;73;Partly sunny, nice;85;74;S;5;68%;37%;5

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;94;65;A p.m. t-storm;89;63;WSW;5;30%;73%;7

Male, Maldives;Cloudy with showers;86;81;A few showers;86;80;W;17;77%;93%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;90;77;A few showers;90;77;ESE;5;73%;89%;7

Manila, Philippines;Afternoon t-storms;88;80;A couple of t-storms;94;80;SSW;7;69%;78%;9

Melbourne, Australia;High clouds, breezy;64;49;Cooler with showers;56;45;W;13;71%;74%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partial sunshine;81;57;A t-storm in spots;79;59;S;6;46%;65%;15

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;91;78;Partly sunny, warm;91;78;S;8;57%;27%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Episodes of sunshine;68;48;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;W;10;53%;12%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;93;79;Partly sunny;89;79;S;12;69%;63%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds;57;51;Sunny intervals;62;53;E;8;62%;20%;3

Montreal, Canada;Pleasant and warmer;67;54;High clouds;78;59;SE;2;55%;58%;6

Moscow, Russia;Partial sunshine;63;45;Rain and drizzle;55;41;SW;9;66%;76%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;91;86;A p.m. t-storm;92;87;SW;12;68%;57%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;83;58;Showers and t-storms;77;58;N;7;72%;92%;9

New York, United States;A shower in the p.m.;70;56;Variable cloudiness;70;56;ESE;7;71%;63%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;83;60;Sunshine, pleasant;81;57;NW;8;42%;2%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Warmer with sunshine;66;46;Warmer with some sun;78;57;SSE;10;42%;40%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;74;56;Mostly sunny;78;57;NNE;5;50%;1%;8

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, warm;81;57;Spotty showers;69;55;S;10;67%;82%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;70;50;Mostly cloudy;77;56;SE;7;59%;66%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;85;80;A shower in spots;85;80;ESE;16;80%;73%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;85;77;Showers and t-storms;85;76;NW;6;88%;95%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;90;74;Showers around;89;75;ENE;7;78%;82%;9

Paris, France;A t-storm in spots;86;64;Partly sunny, warm;88;68;SE;5;57%;27%;7

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;64;48;Plenty of sunshine;67;47;E;8;62%;1%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A downpour;89;78;Heavy p.m. t-storms;91;79;E;5;79%;93%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Periods of sun;88;78;A p.m. t-storm;87;78;SE;10;74%;73%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;92;73;An afternoon shower;92;72;W;5;51%;65%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine, pleasant;75;51;Mostly sunny, nice;80;54;SSE;5;42%;1%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and nice;80;52;Plenty of sunshine;87;57;SW;9;40%;26%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with a shower;72;46;Turning cloudy;75;49;WSW;9;50%;44%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Low clouds;75;62;Cloudy;74;58;SW;7;68%;13%;7

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm or two;84;75;Heavy showers;83;74;SSE;8;84%;98%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy with a shower;52;46;Spotty showers;52;43;SSE;8;73%;83%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;65;53;Showers around;78;60;SW;5;51%;86%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;83;69;Mostly cloudy;79;67;NNE;5;72%;8%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;106;82;Sunny and very warm;108;78;ENE;9;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;83;55;Plenty of sunshine;84;56;SSE;6;37%;2%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;55;39;A shower in the p.m.;61;55;SW;7;57%;82%;2

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;63;52;Partly cloudy;64;53;W;11;70%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;78;66;Showers and t-storms;77;64;ENE;6;76%;82%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;85;77;A stray shower;85;78;ESE;9;68%;68%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;73;67;Partly sunny, humid;75;65;NNW;4;97%;33%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;82;57;Partly sunny, nice;86;53;NNE;10;20%;19%;15

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;62;33;Mostly sunny;59;39;SSW;2;52%;18%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;85;74;An afternoon shower;84;73;NNE;5;72%;68%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;74;60;Showers and t-storms;72;58;S;6;65%;76%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;80;58;Mostly sunny;83;57;N;6;48%;14%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and nice;79;51;Plenty of sunshine;84;64;S;7;40%;13%;9

Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;88;70;Sunny and very warm;90;70;SSE;9;42%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;91;82;A t-storm in spots;90;82;SE;7;77%;79%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;61;51;A t-storm in spots;65;49;SE;7;75%;66%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;78;A shower or two;84;78;E;8;78%;91%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Pleasant and warmer;78;59;A shower in the p.m.;78;57;W;10;49%;80%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;70;56;Mostly sunny;74;52;WSW;11;55%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Spotty showers;78;72;Variable clouds;81;75;E;13;67%;35%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;59;44;Showers around;72;53;WSW;10;71%;84%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny and hot;96;69;Partly sunny, warm;94;70;E;9;25%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;A p.m. thunderstorm;72;54;A t-storm around;74;54;NNW;9;63%;55%;7

Tehran, Iran;Unseasonably hot;96;71;Partly sunny, warm;95;69;N;8;7%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and warmer;90;68;Sunny and pleasant;84;68;ENE;9;43%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;80;54;Sunny and pleasant;82;55;ENE;4;40%;10%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Some sun, pleasant;75;63;Clouds and sun, nice;77;63;S;9;56%;2%;7

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;60;49;Mostly cloudy;62;57;ENE;10;80%;74%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;79;66;Plenty of sunshine;80;65;E;14;53%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;81;60;Sunny and pleasant;82;60;E;10;48%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;67;32;Some sun;67;40;N;8;19%;0%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;76;58;Sunny;80;61;NNE;4;38%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;76;48;Sunny and pleasant;77;54;SE;9;42%;0%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;94;71;Mostly cloudy;85;71;SE;5;63%;35%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;69;49;Pleasant and warmer;79;58;WSW;10;51%;18%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;72;50;Mostly sunny, nice;78;57;SSW;6;45%;3%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Periods of rain;55;50;Rain and drizzle;55;50;SSE;24;86%;91%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;87;78;Rain and a t-storm;85;78;SSE;10;85%;95%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-shower in spots;80;49;Sunshine and nice;75;49;NE;5;41%;8%;9

