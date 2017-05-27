Rwanda to vet campaign messages of presidential hopefuls

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda's electoral commission has announced it must approve any social media messages of candidates in the presidential election scheduled for August.

Many in the opposition see the new guidelines as an attack on free speech.

The government-backed National Electoral Commission says it will edit all campaign-related posts — including text, photos and video — that candidates want to publish on Facebook, Twitter and elsewhere.

Candidates must send their messages to the electoral commission and wait until they are cleared within 24 hours.

Frank Habineza, leader of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, the country's only authorized opposition group, says he is considering legal action against the electoral commission.

Longtime President Paul Kagame has said he would run for a third seven-year term. Critics say he does not tolerate opposition.