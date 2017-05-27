Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 27, 2017

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm around;31;24;SSW;8;76%;73%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and warmer;41;28;Sunny and hot;41;29;WSW;14;34%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;27;13;Sunny and nice;31;14;W;13;26%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun, warm;27;18;Mostly sunny;26;18;E;19;58%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and very warm;30;15;Showers and t-storms;23;14;NE;13;67%;70%;6

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;12;6;Showers around;12;6;ENE;12;68%;88%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny and hot;36;23;Unseasonably hot;38;22;WNW;13;24%;4%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Showers around;24;13;Increasing clouds;23;12;WSW;30;44%;2%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cooler with a shower;20;15;Low clouds;20;15;SSW;7;76%;63%;1

Athens, Greece;Variable cloudiness;23;15;A shower or t-storm;21;16;NNW;16;69%;80%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;17;13;A brief shower;18;11;SW;10;77%;66%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;39;21;Mostly sunny;40;23;N;17;13%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;35;25;Mainly cloudy;34;25;SSW;10;63%;66%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm or two;30;22;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;WSW;13;68%;65%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;33;25;A t-storm or two;29;25;SW;9;89%;90%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Some sun, pleasant;24;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;NE;13;66%;0%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;34;20;Unseasonably hot;36;22;E;15;33%;19%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;23;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;SE;7;55%;7%;7

Berlin, Germany;Sunny and nice;26;13;Sun and clouds, warm;29;16;S;13;45%;42%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Some brightening;20;9;Clouds and sun;19;9;ESE;9;73%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;Clouds and sun;27;14;ESE;12;59%;6%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine and nice;25;12;Sunny and beautiful;26;12;SSE;13;40%;0%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, warm;31;16;Showers and t-storms;27;20;NE;6;69%;64%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;19;12;Pleasant and warmer;23;10;NE;15;53%;4%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partial sunshine;24;11;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;ESE;11;42%;0%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;15;11;A morning shower;16;11;ESE;14;63%;42%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;31;16;Mostly sunny;32;16;NW;8;31%;16%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;WSW;15;52%;1%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;21;Sunny and very warm;36;21;NE;12;20%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;15;11;Mostly sunny;19;9;SSE;10;65%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;SSE;5;62%;64%;11

Chennai, India;A strong t-storm;40;31;A p.m. t-storm;40;31;WSW;11;52%;66%;8

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;21;15;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;14;W;14;78%;63%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;31;27;A couple of t-storms;31;27;WSW;17;82%;96%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;Spotty showers;22;11;W;19;67%;71%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;26;22;Clouds and sun;27;23;N;16;74%;10%;7

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;35;24;A heavy a.m. t-storm;29;19;NNE;15;71%;66%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Heavy showers;29;24;Heavy afternoon rain;30;24;N;11;83%;93%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;41;30;A p.m. t-storm;41;28;ESE;15;52%;58%;11

Denver, United States;Showers and t-storms;14;5;Warmer;21;7;SW;10;35%;51%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clearing;35;27;Showers around;38;28;E;9;61%;70%;11

Dili, East Timor;Some sun, a shower;32;24;Turning cloudy;32;25;SE;9;64%;44%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Thundershowers;17;8;Partly sunny;17;10;NE;12;70%;66%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny and hot;34;18;A passing shower;35;17;N;9;23%;55%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds;22;19;Partly sunny;23;17;W;9;76%;29%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;34;22;Mostly cloudy;33;23;SSE;7;57%;31%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;25;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;SE;12;31%;8%;6

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny, warm;33;23;E;12;57%;1%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Cooler with a shower;13;6;Showers around;15;12;WSW;17;72%;84%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;34;25;Heavy p.m. t-storms;32;26;WNW;8;80%;80%;9

Hong Kong, China;Turning sunny, nice;29;23;Mostly sunny;30;23;E;13;60%;12%;12

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;29;20;A shower;30;20;NE;10;55%;59%;12

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;40;27;A p.m. t-storm;38;26;SE;12;42%;56%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and hot;42;26;A shower;42;26;NE;22;23%;56%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;19;15;Periods of sun;21;15;NE;19;62%;34%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;25;Heavy thunderstorms;33;25;E;7;76%;85%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, breezy, hot;38;28;Sunny and very warm;37;29;N;23;38%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sun and clouds;23;3;An afternoon shower;19;4;E;9;53%;46%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;35;14;Hot with sunshine;33;14;NW;14;11%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy this morning;33;29;Sunny and very warm;37;28;SW;17;58%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy p.m. showers;23;17;Showers and t-storms;25;16;SSE;8;80%;90%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny and hot;44;30;Partly sunny;42;29;SSE;15;18%;3%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and nice;25;9;Partly sunny;25;13;WNW;13;39%;25%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;25;An afternoon shower;31;25;ENE;15;63%;69%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;30;21;Clouds and sun, nice;32;21;W;7;62%;39%;4

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;36;26;A p.m. t-storm;38;27;SSW;9;59%;57%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Overcast, a shower;33;26;A t-storm or two;34;26;E;8;73%;80%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;12;2;An afternoon shower;11;1;NE;11;64%;75%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;SSW;9;71%;65%;7

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;22;18;Cloudy;22;18;S;11;70%;47%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Variable clouds;23;16;Showers and t-storms;22;16;SSW;17;72%;75%;6

London, United Kingdom;A shower or t-storm;25;12;A p.m. t-storm;23;15;E;8;67%;86%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny, cool;22;13;Low clouds, then sun;24;14;SSW;10;64%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;S;9;68%;37%;5

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;34;18;A p.m. t-storm;32;17;WSW;9;30%;73%;7

Male, Maldives;Cloudy with showers;30;27;A few showers;30;27;W;28;77%;93%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;25;A few showers;32;25;ESE;8;73%;89%;7

Manila, Philippines;Afternoon t-storms;31;27;A couple of t-storms;34;27;SSW;11;69%;78%;9

Melbourne, Australia;High clouds, breezy;18;10;Cooler with showers;13;7;W;21;71%;74%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partial sunshine;27;14;A t-storm in spots;26;15;S;10;46%;65%;15

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;33;26;Partly sunny, warm;33;26;S;12;57%;27%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Episodes of sunshine;20;9;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;W;17;53%;12%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;34;26;Partly sunny;32;26;S;19;69%;63%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds;14;11;Sunny intervals;17;12;E;12;62%;20%;3

Montreal, Canada;Pleasant and warmer;20;12;High clouds;25;15;SE;3;55%;58%;6

Moscow, Russia;Partial sunshine;17;7;Rain and drizzle;13;5;SW;14;66%;76%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;33;30;A p.m. t-storm;33;30;SW;19;68%;57%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;28;15;Showers and t-storms;25;14;N;11;72%;92%;9

New York, United States;A shower in the p.m.;21;13;Variable cloudiness;21;13;ESE;12;71%;63%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;28;16;Sunshine, pleasant;27;14;NW;13;42%;2%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Warmer with sunshine;19;8;Warmer with some sun;25;14;SSE;16;42%;40%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;23;13;Mostly sunny;26;14;NNE;7;50%;1%;8

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, warm;27;14;Spotty showers;21;13;S;16;67%;82%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;21;10;Mostly cloudy;25;14;SE;12;59%;66%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;29;26;A shower in spots;29;26;ESE;26;80%;73%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;29;24;NW;10;88%;95%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;32;24;Showers around;32;24;ENE;12;78%;82%;9

Paris, France;A t-storm in spots;30;18;Partly sunny, warm;31;20;SE;8;57%;27%;7

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;18;9;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;E;14;62%;1%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A downpour;32;25;Heavy p.m. t-storms;33;26;E;9;79%;93%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Periods of sun;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;SE;15;74%;73%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;34;23;An afternoon shower;33;22;W;8;51%;65%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine, pleasant;24;11;Mostly sunny, nice;26;12;SSE;8;42%;1%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and nice;27;11;Plenty of sunshine;30;14;SW;15;40%;26%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with a shower;22;8;Turning cloudy;24;9;WSW;14;50%;44%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Low clouds;24;16;Cloudy;23;15;SW;12;68%;13%;7

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm or two;29;24;Heavy showers;28;24;SSE;14;84%;98%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy with a shower;11;8;Spotty showers;11;6;SSE;13;73%;83%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;19;12;Showers around;26;16;SW;8;51%;86%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;28;20;Mostly cloudy;26;19;NNE;8;72%;8%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;41;28;Sunny and very warm;42;26;ENE;14;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;29;13;Plenty of sunshine;29;13;SSE;10;37%;2%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;13;4;A shower in the p.m.;16;13;SW;11;57%;82%;2

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;17;11;Partly cloudy;18;12;W;18;70%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;25;19;Showers and t-storms;25;18;ENE;9;76%;82%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;30;25;A stray shower;30;25;ESE;15;68%;68%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;23;19;Partly sunny, humid;24;18;NNW;7;97%;33%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;28;14;Partly sunny, nice;30;12;NNE;15;20%;19%;15

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;16;1;Mostly sunny;15;4;SSW;3;52%;18%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;29;23;An afternoon shower;29;23;NNE;8;72%;68%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;23;15;Showers and t-storms;22;15;S;10;65%;76%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;27;14;Mostly sunny;28;14;N;10;48%;14%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and nice;26;11;Plenty of sunshine;29;18;S;11;40%;13%;9

Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;31;21;Sunny and very warm;32;21;SSE;14;42%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;33;28;A t-storm in spots;32;28;SE;11;77%;79%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;16;11;A t-storm in spots;19;9;SE;12;75%;66%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;25;A shower or two;29;26;E;13;78%;91%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Pleasant and warmer;26;15;A shower in the p.m.;26;14;W;17;49%;80%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;21;13;Mostly sunny;23;11;WSW;17;55%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Spotty showers;25;22;Variable clouds;27;24;E;20;67%;35%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;15;7;Showers around;22;11;WSW;17;71%;84%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny and hot;35;21;Partly sunny, warm;34;21;E;15;25%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;A p.m. thunderstorm;22;12;A t-storm around;23;12;NNW;15;63%;55%;7

Tehran, Iran;Unseasonably hot;36;22;Partly sunny, warm;35;21;N;13;7%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and warmer;32;20;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;ENE;14;43%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;27;12;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;ENE;6;40%;10%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Some sun, pleasant;24;17;Clouds and sun, nice;25;17;S;14;56%;2%;7

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;16;10;Mostly cloudy;17;14;ENE;16;80%;74%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;26;19;Plenty of sunshine;27;18;E;23;53%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;E;17;48%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;19;0;Some sun;19;4;N;13;19%;0%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;24;14;Sunny;27;16;NNE;6;38%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;24;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;SE;14;42%;0%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;34;21;Mostly cloudy;29;22;SE;8;63%;35%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;20;10;Pleasant and warmer;26;15;WSW;17;51%;18%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;SSW;10;45%;3%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Periods of rain;13;10;Rain and drizzle;13;10;SSE;39;86%;91%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;30;26;Rain and a t-storm;29;25;SSE;16;85%;95%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-shower in spots;27;9;Sunshine and nice;24;10;NE;7;41%;8%;9

