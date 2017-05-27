Turkey jails 2 journalists from opposition newspaper

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's state-run news agency says two journalists from an opposition newspaper have been arrested and accused of aiding a terror organization.

Anadolu news agency says Nationalist Sozcu newspaper's website editor Mediha Olgun and reporter Gokmen Ulu were charged Friday with aiding the network of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen without being members.

The government blames Gulen for orchestrating last year's coup attempt, which he denies.

Sozcu is a supporter of the secular legacy of Turkey's founder and a sharp critic of Turkey's president and government.

Ulu also is accused of aiding in "assassinating and assaulting the president" for an article on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's location hours before the coup attempt.

Turkey also seeks the arrest of newspaper owner Burak Akbay, who is abroad.