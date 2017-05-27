AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

U.S. Navy Blue Angels fighter jets perform a flyover above graduating U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen during the Academy's graduation and
Russian Orthodox believers gather to kiss the relics of Saint Nicholas in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday,
Pedestrians cast shadows as they walk along a sidewalk in Beijing, Thursday, May 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
U.S. President Donald Trump, center, flanked by British Prime Minister Theresa May, third from right, and NATO Secretary General Jens S
Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro gather to block a major highway in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 20, 2017. The anti-governmen
Demonstrators torch the Ministry of Agriculture during an anti-government protest in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Brazil'
Helpers attend to injured people inside the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, after a blast Monday, May 22, 2017. An apparent su
Activists dressed as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale" chant in the Texas Capitol Rotunda as they protest SB8, a bill that would re
A demonstrator clashes with a police officer during an anti-government protest in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Brazil's p
Jewish men and women gather next to the Western Wall, the holiest place where Jews can pray, in Jerusalem's Old City, during Jerusalem
Britain's Prince George, foreground center, reacts after the wedding of his aunt, Pippa Middleton to James Matthews, at St Mark's Churc
Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery features images of demonstrators in Brazil and Venezuela, and Russian Orthodox Christians kissing relics of Saint Nicholas.
This gallery contains photos published May 20-26, 2017.
This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.