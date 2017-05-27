Traveling to Taipei? Don’t miss out the MRT-HSR-Double Decker joint ticket

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) has joined hands with Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC) to offer a new “MRT-HSR-Double Decker Joint Ticket” combo package!

The package includes a roundtrip ticket on the HSR (from HSR Taipei Railway Station to either HSR Taoyuan Station or any HSR stations further south); MRT 48-hour Pass, and a voucher which could be exchanged for a double-decker day pass.

The ticket will be available between June 1, 2017 and December 31, 2018.

The combo pack ticket offers roughly a 25-percent discount on the HSR round trip tickets and a 37-percent discount on MRT-double decker tickets.

The combo pack can be purchased at ibon kiosks at 7-11 convenience stores. After paying at the counter, passenger will receive a code for HSR ticket and proof of purchase for MRT/double decker ticket. The HSR ticket can be printed out via ibon.

The proof of purchase can be used at the information desk at MRT Taipei Main Station, MRT Nangang Station, or MRT Banqiao Station, and 11 other MRT stations to exchange for the 48-hour pass and 1-day double decker pass.