Taiwan's favorability rating highest in Hong Kong: Poll

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 61 percent of Hongkongers feel positive towards Taiwanese, ranking first among the 16 different countries and regions, according to a poll conducted by the University of Hong Kong's Public Opinion Programme (POP).

The survey, titled "Hong Kong people's feelings towards different governments and people" and released on May 25, found out that Taiwan gets its most favorable ratings from Hong Kong with the positive values of 65 percent and negative feelings of 4 percent. The number increases 5 percent comparing with last year.

Following Taiwan on the list is Canada with a total of 58 percent of favorability.

Meanwhile, among other notable Asian countries and places, Singapore (54%), Japan (53%) and Macau (48%) earn third to fifth places. However, only 28% of Hong Kong people have a positive view of themselves. Even less see China (1%) in a favorable light, which dropped 7 percent compared with 2016.

As for the feelings toward different governments, the Taiwanese government wins 12 percent of net value from Hong Kong, whereas the Chinese government gets minus 8 percent. The Hongkongers even give their own government minus 9 percent of net value, reflecting the fact that there is still a widespread concern about the domestic government among the public in Hong Kong.

POP have selected 16 regions and countries including Hong Kong itself that are best known to Hong Kong people, and conducted surveys to measure people's feeling towards the governments of these places rated by respondents as “very positive”, “quite positive”, “half-half”, “quite negative” or “very negative”.