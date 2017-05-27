  1. Home
  2. World

Philippines president jokes about rape in speech to soldiers

By  Associated Press
2017/05/27 15:56

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, right, addresses troops during his visit to the 2nd Mechanized Brigade Friday, May 26, 2017 on th

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte salutes at soldiers who were wounded while fighting Muslim militants who lay siege in Marawi city,

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte pins a medal on a soldier who was wounded while fighting Muslim militants who lay siege in Marawi

ILIGAN, Philippines (AP) — President Rodrigo Duterte made a joke about rape as he urged soldiers to use the powers of martial law to take control of a besieged city in the southern Philippines.

In the speech Friday, Duterte said he will pay the consequences if any soldiers are accused of abuses.

He said: "I will go to jail for you. If you happen to have raped three women, I will own up to it."

On Tuesday, Duterte imposed 60 days of martial law in the southern Philippines as government forces battle militants in Marawi, a city of some 200,000 people.

Duterte is unapologetic about his manner of speech and liberally peppers casual statements with profanities.