Taiwan demands details of Chinese accusations against rights activist

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The government demanded details Saturday about allegations by Beijing that human rights activist Lee Ming-che (李明哲), who has been detained in China for 70 days, was involved in suspected “subversion of state power.”

Lee at first disappeared on March 19 after he crossed into China from Macau in order to gain information about eventual medical care for his mother-in-law. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) later admitted he had been detained for alleged involvement in activities harmful to national security, though it never provided details about what those activities might have been or about where he was detained.

Lee’s wife was barred from traveling to China and later took her campaign to the United States.

Late Friday, the TAO suddenly announced that Lee was being held for suspected subversion of state power in the province of Hunan. The investigation had reportedly found that Lee had visited China several times since 2012 and met with locals planning an illegal organization to subvert the communist government, the TAO said, adding that several of his alleged “partners in crime have confessed directly that they carried out activities threatening our country’s national security.”

Taiwan’s Ministry of Justice said Saturday that immediately after the announcement, it had contacted China’s highest prosecutorial office and its Ministry of Public Security asking for information about the case.

According to the spirit of joint efforts against crime and bilateral justice cooperation agreements, it was essential that the Chinese authorities provide relevant information, the ministry said.

There should be guarantees that Lee can pick an attorney of his own choosing and that his relatives in Taiwan receive more information about him and his condition, the ministry said.

Lee reportedly suffers from heart problems, so his wife had wanted to visit him and hand him the necessary medicine, but the Chinese authorities never said where he was detained, only repeating vague statements that he was in good health.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party, for which Lee used to work, said judicial proceedings should be transparent, Lee should have the freedom to choose his legal team, and his relatives should be allowed to visit him.

If Beijing stuck to its attitude of handling the case behind closed doors and failing to provide any information to Taiwan, cross-straits relations would deteriorate, the party warned.