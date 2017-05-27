  1. Home
Warthog attack plane finds new life in Trump administration

By ROBERT BURNS , AP National Security Writer,Associated Press
2017/05/27 14:43

WASHINGTON (AP) — Air Force leaders have reversed an Obama administration decision on the A-10 attack plane known as the Warthog.

The previous administration had decided to retire the aircraft, viewing it as an unaffordable extra in what had been a time of tight budgets.

Three years ago the Pentagon proposed scrapping the Warthog fleet as a way of saving $3.5 billion. Congress rejected that idea. Each of the next two years the military tried again, putting off the Warthog's retirement a bit further in the future each time.

Congress continued to reject such efforts, and now the military is dropping the idea of retiring the Warthog altogether.

The Air Force budget deputy, Maj. Gen. James F. Martin Jr., explains the reversal by saying, "The world has changed."