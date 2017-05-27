Democrats see hope for 2018 in thin GOP victory in Montana

FILE - In this March 6, 2017 file photo technology entrepreneur Greg Gianforte speaks to Republican delegates before a candidate forum
FILE - In this May 11, 2017, file photo Republican Greg Gianforte, right, welcomes Donald Trump Jr., the U.S. president's son, onto the
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin answers questions Thursday, May 25, 2017, at a Bozeman, Mont., press conference about Montana con
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin answers questions Thursday, May 25, 2017, at a Bozeman, Mont., press conference about Montana con
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin answers questions during a press conference on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Bozeman, Mont. The sher
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin addresses media on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Bozeman, Mont. The sheriff, who cited Montana congr
People fill out ballots for the special election to fill Montana's only U.S. House seat at the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark on Thursda
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans and Democrats alike are finding something to be happy about in the special election for Montana's only seat in the House.
The Republican candidate, businessman Greg Gianforte, defeated his Democratic challenger, musician Rob Quist, with 50 percent to 44 percent of the vote in unofficial results. That's underperforming for a Republican in a state Democrat Hillary Clinton lost by 20 percentage points.
Democrats hope lukewarm support for the Republican candidate will bode well for similar races in next year's midterm elections. If Democrats show strength in Republican-friendly districts, the GOP will have to spend millions defending them.
But Republicans says the Montana victory shows success in their strategy to focus on the Democratic candidate — and the possibility that congresswoman Nancy Pelosi could return as House speaker.