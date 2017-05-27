  1. Home
BC-BBA--AL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/05/27 13:39
BC-BBA--AL Standings,0251 American League

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 27 18 .600
Boston 26 21 .553 2
Baltimore 25 21 .543 2 1/2
Tampa Bay 26 25 .510 4
Toronto 22 26 .458 6 1/2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 25 19 .568
Cleveland 24 22 .522 2
Detroit 22 25 .468 4 1/2
Chicago 21 25 .457 5
Kansas City 20 27 .426 6 1/2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 33 16 .673
Los Angeles 25 26 .490 9
Texas 24 25 .490 9
Oakland 22 25 .468 10
Seattle 21 28 .429 12

___

Friday's Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Oakland 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 7, Texas 6

Boston 3, Seattle 0

Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4

Miami 8, L.A. Angels 5

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Houston 2, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 2

Saturday's Games

Oakland (Cotton 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 4-2)

Texas (Darvish 5-2) at Toronto (Estrada 3-2)

Detroit (Farmer 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 4-3), 1st game

Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 3-2) at Minnesota (Mejia 1-1)

Seattle (Whalen 0-0) at Boston (Johnson 1-0)

Kansas City (Vargas 5-3) at Cleveland (Salazar 3-4)

L.A. Angels (Ramirez 4-3) at Miami (Nicolino 0-1)

Detroit (Fulmer 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Danish 0-0), 2nd game

Baltimore (Miley 1-2) at Houston (Keuchel 7-0)