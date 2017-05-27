BC-BBA--AL Standings

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|27
|18
|.600
|—
|Boston
|26
|21
|.553
|2
|Baltimore
|25
|21
|.543
|2 1/2
|Tampa Bay
|26
|25
|.510
|4
|Toronto
|22
|26
|.458
|6 1/2
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|25
|19
|.568
|—
|Cleveland
|24
|22
|.522
|2
|Detroit
|22
|25
|.468
|4 1/2
|Chicago
|21
|25
|.457
|5
|Kansas City
|20
|27
|.426
|6 1/2
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|33
|16
|.673
|—
|Los Angeles
|25
|26
|.490
|9
|Texas
|24
|25
|.490
|9
|Oakland
|22
|25
|.468
|10
|Seattle
|21
|28
|.429
|12
___
|Friday's Games
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Oakland 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 7, Texas 6
Boston 3, Seattle 0
Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4
Miami 8, L.A. Angels 5
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 2, 2nd game
Houston 2, Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 2
|Saturday's Games
Oakland (Cotton 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 4-2)
Texas (Darvish 5-2) at Toronto (Estrada 3-2)
Detroit (Farmer 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 4-3), 1st game
Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 3-2) at Minnesota (Mejia 1-1)
Seattle (Whalen 0-0) at Boston (Johnson 1-0)
Kansas City (Vargas 5-3) at Cleveland (Salazar 3-4)
L.A. Angels (Ramirez 4-3) at Miami (Nicolino 0-1)
Detroit (Fulmer 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Danish 0-0), 2nd game
Baltimore (Miley 1-2) at Houston (Keuchel 7-0)