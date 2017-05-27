  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

By  Associated Press
2017/05/27 13:38
BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,0733 Friday's Major League Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Kansas City 000 310 020—6 11 1
Cleveland 013 000 000—4 6 1

Kennedy, Minor (6), Soria (8), K.Herrera (9) and S.Perez; Clevinger, Logan (6), B.Shaw (7), Miller (8), McAllister (9) and Gomes. W_Minor 2-1. L_B.Shaw 1-1. Sv_K.Herrera (10). HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas, Moss. Cleveland, Ramirez.

___

Oakland 000 000 022—4 9 1
New York 000 000 001—1 5 1

Manaea, Madson (8), Casilla (9) and Vogt; Tanaka, Clippard (8), Holder (9) and Au.Romine. W_Manaea 3-3. L_Tanaka 5-4. HRs_Oakland, Vogt.

___

Seattle 000 000 000—0 6 2
Boston 010 002 00x—3 8 0

Gallardo, Altavilla (6), Cishek (8) and Zunino; Rodriguez, Hembree (7), M.Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez. W_Rodriguez 4-1. L_Gallardo 2-5. Sv_Kimbrel (13).

___

Texas 010 110 003—6 10 0
Toronto 041 011 00x—7 9 1

Griffin, Jeffress (6), Bush (8) and Lucroy; Bolsinger, Loup (5), D.Barnes (7), Tepera (8), J.Smith (9), Osuna (9) and Martin. W_Loup 2-0. L_Griffin 4-2. Sv_Osuna (8). HRs_Texas, Odor. Toronto, Smoak, Morales, Travis.

___

Baltimore 000 000 000—0 7 1
Houston 001 001 00x—2 10 0

Gausman, Givens (7) and Castillo; Musgrove, Devenski (8), Giles (9) and Gattis. W_Musgrove 4-4. L_Gausman 2-4. Sv_Giles (14). HRs_Houston, Beltran, Marisnick.

___

Tampa Bay 000 202 010—5 7 0
Minnesota 000 000 110—2 6 0

Archer, Colome (8) and D.Norris; Santiago, Pressly (6), Breslow (7), Belisle (8), Haley (9) and J.Castro. W_Archer 4-3. L_Santiago 4-3. Sv_Colome (13). HRs_Tampa Bay, Souza Jr., Morrison, Kiermaier.

___

Detroit 010 010 000—2 6 1
Chicago 003 002 03x—8 14 2

Boyd, Greene (5), B.Hardy (6), C.Bell (6) and Avila, J.Hicks; Pelfrey, Beck (6), Swarzak (7), Jennings (8), Kahnle (8), Infante (9) and K.Smith. W_Pelfrey 2-4. L_Boyd 2-5. HRs_Detroit, Avila. Chicago, Davidson, Cabrera.

___

INTERLEAGUE
Los Angeles 100 002 002—5 9 2
Miami 410 003 00x—8 14 1

Chavez, Petit (4), Alvarez (6), Middleton (7), B.Norris (8) and Maldonado; Straily, Phelps (6), Wittgren (8), Barraclough (9), Ramos (9) and Realmuto. W_Straily 3-3. L_Chavez 4-6. Sv_Ramos (5). HRs_Los Angeles, Maldonado, Fontana. Miami, Bour, Stanton, Realmuto.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Diego 000 100 000—1 3 1
Washington 100 200 20x—5 8 0

Perdomo, Yates (7), Diaz (8) and Hedges; Scherzer, Glover (9) and Wieters. W_Scherzer 5-3. L_Perdomo 0-2. Sv_Glover (4). HRs_San Diego, Schimpf. Washington, Turner, Taylor, Harper.

___

Cincinnati 210 002 000—5 7 1
Philadelphia 000 000 002—2 3 0

Adleman, Wojciechowski (9), R.Iglesias (9) and Mesoraco; Nola, Leiter Jr. (7), Rodriguez (9) and Rupp. W_Adleman 3-2. L_Nola 2-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (9). HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler, Duvall.

___

New York 012 023 000—8 12 0
Pittsburgh 000 100 000—1 6 0

deGrom, Salas (9) and Rivera; Kuhl, Marinez (5), Barbato (6), Hudson (8) and Cervelli, Stewart. W_deGrom 4-1. L_Kuhl 1-5. HRs_New York, Walker 2. Pittsburgh, Polanco.

___

St. Louis 000 000 000— 0 5 0
Colorado 001 100 08x—10 14 0

C.Martinez, Bowman (8), Socolovich (8) and Molina; Senzatela, Lyles (9) and Wolters. W_Senzatela 7-1. L_C.Martinez 3-4. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon, Reynolds.

___

Arizona 000 100 001 2—4 7 1
Milwaukee 000 000 110 0—2 8 2
(10 innings)

Godley, De La Rosa (7), Chafin (8), McFarland (9), Rodney (10) and Iannetta; Guerra, Torres (6), J.Barnes (8), Knebel (9), W.Peralta (10) and Bandy. W_McFarland 2-0. L_W.Peralta 5-3. Sv_Rodney (13). HRs_Arizona, Lamb, Iannetta. Milwaukee, Bandy.

___

Atlanta 000 000 200—2 7 0
San Francisco 000 000 000—0 4 2

J.Garcia, J.Ramirez (7), Vizcaino (8), Johnson (9) and Flowers; M.Cain, Morris (8), Kontos (9) and Hundley. W_J.Garcia 2-3. L_M.Cain 3-3. Sv_Johnson (10).

___

Chicago 000 000 000—0 2 0
Los Angeles 001 102 00x—4 5 0

Arrieta, Pena (7) and Contreras; Wood, P.Baez (6), Hatcher (8) and Grandal. W_Wood 6-0. L_Arrieta 5-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Gonzalez, Utley.