BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|310
|020—6
|11
|1
|Cleveland
|013
|000
|000—4
|6
|1
Kennedy, Minor (6), Soria (8), K.Herrera (9) and S.Perez; Clevinger, Logan (6), B.Shaw (7), Miller (8), McAllister (9) and Gomes. W_Minor 2-1. L_B.Shaw 1-1. Sv_K.Herrera (10). HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas, Moss. Cleveland, Ramirez.
___
|Oakland
|000
|000
|022—4
|9
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|1
Manaea, Madson (8), Casilla (9) and Vogt; Tanaka, Clippard (8), Holder (9) and Au.Romine. W_Manaea 3-3. L_Tanaka 5-4. HRs_Oakland, Vogt.
___
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|2
|Boston
|010
|002
|00x—3
|8
|0
Gallardo, Altavilla (6), Cishek (8) and Zunino; Rodriguez, Hembree (7), M.Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez. W_Rodriguez 4-1. L_Gallardo 2-5. Sv_Kimbrel (13).
___
|Texas
|010
|110
|003—6
|10
|0
|Toronto
|041
|011
|00x—7
|9
|1
Griffin, Jeffress (6), Bush (8) and Lucroy; Bolsinger, Loup (5), D.Barnes (7), Tepera (8), J.Smith (9), Osuna (9) and Martin. W_Loup 2-0. L_Griffin 4-2. Sv_Osuna (8). HRs_Texas, Odor. Toronto, Smoak, Morales, Travis.
___
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|1
|Houston
|001
|001
|00x—2
|10
|0
Gausman, Givens (7) and Castillo; Musgrove, Devenski (8), Giles (9) and Gattis. W_Musgrove 4-4. L_Gausman 2-4. Sv_Giles (14). HRs_Houston, Beltran, Marisnick.
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|202
|010—5
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|110—2
|6
|0
Archer, Colome (8) and D.Norris; Santiago, Pressly (6), Breslow (7), Belisle (8), Haley (9) and J.Castro. W_Archer 4-3. L_Santiago 4-3. Sv_Colome (13). HRs_Tampa Bay, Souza Jr., Morrison, Kiermaier.
___
|Detroit
|010
|010
|000—2
|6
|1
|Chicago
|003
|002
|03x—8
|14
|2
Boyd, Greene (5), B.Hardy (6), C.Bell (6) and Avila, J.Hicks; Pelfrey, Beck (6), Swarzak (7), Jennings (8), Kahnle (8), Infante (9) and K.Smith. W_Pelfrey 2-4. L_Boyd 2-5. HRs_Detroit, Avila. Chicago, Davidson, Cabrera.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|100
|002
|002—5
|9
|2
|Miami
|410
|003
|00x—8
|14
|1
Chavez, Petit (4), Alvarez (6), Middleton (7), B.Norris (8) and Maldonado; Straily, Phelps (6), Wittgren (8), Barraclough (9), Ramos (9) and Realmuto. W_Straily 3-3. L_Chavez 4-6. Sv_Ramos (5). HRs_Los Angeles, Maldonado, Fontana. Miami, Bour, Stanton, Realmuto.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|100
|000—1
|3
|1
|Washington
|100
|200
|20x—5
|8
|0
Perdomo, Yates (7), Diaz (8) and Hedges; Scherzer, Glover (9) and Wieters. W_Scherzer 5-3. L_Perdomo 0-2. Sv_Glover (4). HRs_San Diego, Schimpf. Washington, Turner, Taylor, Harper.
___
|Cincinnati
|210
|002
|000—5
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|002—2
|3
|0
Adleman, Wojciechowski (9), R.Iglesias (9) and Mesoraco; Nola, Leiter Jr. (7), Rodriguez (9) and Rupp. W_Adleman 3-2. L_Nola 2-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (9). HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler, Duvall.
___
|New York
|012
|023
|000—8
|12
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|000—1
|6
|0
deGrom, Salas (9) and Rivera; Kuhl, Marinez (5), Barbato (6), Hudson (8) and Cervelli, Stewart. W_deGrom 4-1. L_Kuhl 1-5. HRs_New York, Walker 2. Pittsburgh, Polanco.
___
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|5
|0
|Colorado
|001
|100
|08x—10
|14
|0
C.Martinez, Bowman (8), Socolovich (8) and Molina; Senzatela, Lyles (9) and Wolters. W_Senzatela 7-1. L_C.Martinez 3-4. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon, Reynolds.
___
|Arizona
|000
|100
|001
|2—4
|7
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|110
|0—2
|8
|2
Godley, De La Rosa (7), Chafin (8), McFarland (9), Rodney (10) and Iannetta; Guerra, Torres (6), J.Barnes (8), Knebel (9), W.Peralta (10) and Bandy. W_McFarland 2-0. L_W.Peralta 5-3. Sv_Rodney (13). HRs_Arizona, Lamb, Iannetta. Milwaukee, Bandy.
___
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|200—2
|7
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|2
J.Garcia, J.Ramirez (7), Vizcaino (8), Johnson (9) and Flowers; M.Cain, Morris (8), Kontos (9) and Hundley. W_J.Garcia 2-3. L_M.Cain 3-3. Sv_Johnson (10).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|102
|00x—4
|5
|0
Arrieta, Pena (7) and Contreras; Wood, P.Baez (6), Hatcher (8) and Grandal. W_Wood 6-0. L_Arrieta 5-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Gonzalez, Utley.