Incredible video promoting 2017 Summer Universiade causes a stir

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The third ad promoting the 2017 Summer Universiade has gone viral and was seen by millions.

Titled “Taipei in Motion,” the video was released on Facebook Thursday night, and had 90,000 Likes and 40,000 shares as of Saturday morning.

The ad combines a thrilling mix of cityscapes and sporting movements. Each action blends seamlessly into the next with Taipei landmarks in the spotlight.

The video has received rave reviews from the netizens. One said that “This video even surpass the 2020 Tokyo Olympic promotion video.” Another suggested that "Now this is an appropriate use of tax dollars!" and "I can't believe this was made by the government!"

The ad was shot with a Phantom VEO high-speed camera that records at over 5,000 fps plus an underwater high-speed camera and GoPro.