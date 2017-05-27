BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/05/27 12:22
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 2 1 .667
Washington 3 2 .600
Indiana 2 2 .500 1/2
New York 2 2 .500 1/2
Chicago 1 4 .200 2
Connecticut 0 4 .000 2 1/2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 5 0 1.000
Seattle 3 1 .750 1 1/2
Dallas 2 1 .667 2
Los Angeles 2 1 .667 2
Phoenix 2 2 .500 2 1/2
San Antonio 0 4 .000 4 1/2

___

Friday's Games

Minnesota 82, Connecticut 68

Washington 88, Chicago 79

Seattle 87, New York 81

Saturday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta

Dallas at Phoenix