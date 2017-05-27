BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Indiana
|2
|2
|.500
|1/2
|New York
|2
|2
|.500
|1/2
|Chicago
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|Connecticut
|0
|4
|.000
|2 1/2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|5
|0 1.000
|—
|Seattle
|3
|1
|.750
|1 1/2
|Dallas
|2
|1
|.667
|2
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|.667
|2
|Phoenix
|2
|2
|.500
|2 1/2
|San Antonio
|0
|4
|.000
|4 1/2
___
|Friday's Games
Minnesota 82, Connecticut 68
Washington 88, Chicago 79
Seattle 87, New York 81
|Saturday's Games
Los Angeles at Atlanta
Dallas at Phoenix