Photo of the Day: Hydrangeas blooming in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the calla lily season comes to an end, different colors of hydrangeas are now in full bloom in Taipei's Yangmingshan National Park, becoming a famous tourist spot in northern Taiwan during the long weekend.

The Department of Economic Development (DED) of the Taipei City Government has joined hands with Beitou Farmers' Association in presenting a half-day hydrangea tour. Visitors are welcome to explore the ecological and humanistic development of Bamboo Lake (竹子湖) at Yangmingshan. For more information, please visit the Beitou Farmers' Association website.