Chu Ke-liang’s last movie back to theaters during the holidays

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Chu Ke-liang's last movie "Hanky Panky," is rereleased in theaters during the Dragon Festival holiday.

The producer decided to rerelease the movie after thousands of Chu's fans launched a campaign that calls for the movie to come back to theaters.

"Hanky Panky" was Chu's self-made Chinese New Year movie, as well as his last bow on the silver screen, which he was reportedly closely followed the box-office returns while he was in the hospital.

Recently, members of Taiwan's film industry have gathered signatures for a petition to award Chu a lifetime achievement award at the next Golden Horse Awards — the Chinese-language equivalent of the Oscars.

Director of "Hanky Panky" Huang Chao-liang supports the move, saying: "Chu deserves this because during his career, each of his films attracted so many people who wouldn't have watched movies otherwise. This was one of his greatest achievements."

For more details on the release, please visit the film's official Facebook site.